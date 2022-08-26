BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 2

Bengaluru Blasters Women (BB-W) will take on Hubli Tigers Women (HT-W) in match 2 of the Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Prediction, and playing 11s for the second exhibition match.

Bengaluru Blasters Women played exceptionally well in their first match against the Hubli Tigers Women as they comfortably won their first match by seven wickets. The Hubli Tigers Women performance was not up to the mark as they were only able to score 133 runs while batting in the first innings.

The Hubli Tigers Women will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback, but Bengaluru Blasters Women are a far better team. Bengaluru Blasters Women are expected to win the match.

BB-W vs HT-W Match Details

The second match of the Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, August 26. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BB-W vs HT-W, Match 2

Date and Time: August 26, 2022, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium might favor the batters. However, they will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The pacers could find some movement with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and the ball early on. Both teams scored a total of 272 at a loss of seven wickets.

BB-W vs HT-W Form Guide

BB-W - W

HT-W - L

BB-W vs HT-W Probable Playing XI

BB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Krishika Reddy, Prerana Rajesh, Shishira Gowda, Murali Anagha, Shubha Sateesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Harshitha Shekar, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad.

HT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sanjana Batni (wk), Divya Gnanananda (c), Vrinda Dinesh, Rakshita Krishnappa, Saloni P, Mithila Vinod, Pooja Kumari, Chandu Venkateshappa, Aditi Rajesh, Sahana Pawar, Sowmya Manjunath.

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kumar (1 match, 55 runs)

P Kumar, who has played exceptionally well in the last match, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She smashed 55 runs with six fours and two sixes in just 46 balls.

Batters

P Rajesh (1 match, 43 runs)

P Rajesh and V Krishnamurthy are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Rajesh smashed 43 runs in the first match. D Gnanananda is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Vinod (1 match, 18 runs, 1 wicket)

M Vinod and M Anagha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Patil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Rajesh (1 match, 47 runs)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Rajesh and C Venkateshappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Gayakwad is another good pick for the Dream11 team as she took one wicket in the last match.

BB-W vs HT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rajesh

A Rajesh will open the bowling spell for Hubli Tigers Women and also bowl two overs in death. She will also bat in the top order. She has a high chance of taking maximum wickets and scoring some good runs in today's match.

V Krishnamurthy

V Krishnamurthy is one of the best women batters ever to play for India. She didn't perform well in the first match, but is expected to perform well in today's match. She is also the safest vice-captaincy option for head-to-head leagues.

5 Must-Picks for Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women, Match 2

Players Fantasy Points Player Stats A Rajesh 67 47 runs P Rajesh 55 43 runs S Patil 60 17 runs and 1 wicket V Krishnamurthy 12 7 runs P Kumar 89 55 runs

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women Match Expert Tips

The pitch seems good to bat on, so fans can take calculative risks on top order batters. Take at least three all-rounders in the team and you can even make them vice-captains or captains in the grand leagues.

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women Head to Head

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar

Batters: V Krishnamurthy, P Rajesh, D Gnanananda

All-rounders: S Patil, M Anagha, M Vinod, Saloni P

Bowlers: C Venkateshappa, A Rajesh, R Gayakwad

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women Grand League

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar

Batters: V Krishnamurthy, P Rajesh, D Gnanananda, V Dinesh

All-rounders: S Patil, M Anagha, M Vinod

Bowlers: M Patel, A Rajesh, R Gayakwad

