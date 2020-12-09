The 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21) is upon us, and the opening match of this season will see the Hobart Hurricanes take on the Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

As we head into the new campaign, the buzz around the KFC SuperCoach BBL Fantasy League is unlike any other season. Some big names have moved bases, while other international stars have pulled out of the competition.

The BBL 2020-21 season will miss the presence of Englishmen Jonny Bairstow (Melbourne Stars) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers). But with stars such as Ben Cutting (Sydney Thunder) and Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes) set to don new jerseys, there's a lot to ponder over before locking in the SuperCoach teams for Round 1.

How to pick BBL SuperCoach Team?

You can login to the official BBL SuperCoach website and pick 16 players for your team - 11 players in your main team and 5 substitutes.

Pick players across different teams to make the most of the available trades (36 in total for the season).

Which matches are there in Round 1 of SuperCoach BBL?

There are four matches in Round 1 of the BBL SuperCoach -

December 10: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

December 11: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat

December 12: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

December 12: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

How many trades can be made in BBL SuperCoach?

Before the start of every round, a total of 3 players can be traded out.

BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 1

The Melbourne Stars play two matches in Round 1, so pick as many Stars players as you can. The Hobart Hurricanes and the Adelaide Strikers play two matches in Round 2, and the Strikers will feature in a two-match situation in Round 3 as well.

Investing in some Strikers' players early in the season could prove useful even though they do not play a single match in Round 1.

BBL SuperCoach Round 1 Team

Wicketkeepers

Andre Fletcher (Melbourne Stars) - $138,000

Batsmen

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $245,200

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) - $185,700

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - $185,000

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) - $131,900

Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes) - $97,600

Bowlers

Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) - $105,000

Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $192,300

Will Jacks (Hobart Hurricanes) - $148,000

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Melbourne Stars) - $138,600

Billy Stanlake (Melbourne Stars) - $75,400

Bench players

Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) - $42,000

Colin Ingram (Hobart Hurricanes) - $125,000 [Emergency Player]

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Melbourne Renegades) - $42,000 [Emergency Player]

Cameron Green (Perth Scorchers) - $62,500

Dilbar Hussain (Melbourne Stars) - $62,500 [Emergency Player]

What are Emergency Players in BBL SuperCoach?

Emergency Players will slot into the playing XI if the players picked among the XI do not start in a particular round.

For example, in the above team, if Marcus Stoinis does not play due to injury, Colin Ingram will replace him in the playing XI.

Since Rashid Khan will not feature in Round 1, Dilbar Hussain will replace him as the Emergency Player.