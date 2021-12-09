BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2, BBL Fantasy Tips & Prediction for Big Bash League [Dec 9th - Dec 11th]

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 is up and running with the first round already providing its fair share of entertainment and action. Unlike the previous round, a couple of teams play twice in the second round, which starts with a blockbuster clash between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades at the Adelaide Oval on December 9th.
At the end of the first round, the Sydney Sixers sit pretty at the top of the table with two wins in two games. The likes of Moises Henriques and Tom Curran have excelled with bat and ball to hold them in good stead as they eye a three-peat in the BBL. However, there is more to the league than just the defending champions Sydney Sixers.
While the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder also impressed at home, the Brisbane Heat lie near the bottom of the table with two unfortunate losses. The Melbourne Stars, who lost their first BBL 2021-22 match by a whopping 152-run margin, will also be keen to flip the script with Glenn Maxwell and co. playing two games in the second round.
Who scored the most points in Round 1?
Moises Henriques was the star of the first round with twin fifties to lead the Sixers to the top of the BBL points table. While his first knock against the Melbourne Stars was a brilliant display of power-hitting, his second fifty was more significant given the setting.
With the Sixers losing half of their side within the 10th over against the Hobart Hurricanes, Henriques resurrected a broken innings and guided the Sixers to a match-winning total, courtesy of a 48-ball 73 knock. Following his fifties, Henriques secured more than 200 points with no other player doing so in the first round. Henriques also tops the run-scoring charts, which should hold him in good stead going into the next rounds as well.
Which matches will take place in Round 2 of the SuperCoach BBL?
There are four matches in Round 2 of the BBL SuperCoach 2021-22 with a couple of teams playing twice as well.
December 9th: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades
December 10th: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
December 11th: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes
December 11th: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
BBL SuperCoach Team for Round 2
Wicketkeepers
Matt Gilkes (Sydney Thunder) - $68,000
Batters
D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) - $168,500
Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) - $166,200 [Vice-captain]
Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) - $163,200
James Vince (Sydney Sixers) - $148,600
Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers) - $128,200
Bowlers
Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - $190,600 [Captain]
Adam Zampa (Melbourne Stars) - $157,500
Chris Jordan (Sydney Sixers) - $138,300
Wes Agar (Adelaide Strikers) - $134,900
Gurinder Sandhu (Sydney Thunder) - $82,300
Bench Players
Cameron Bancroft (Perth Scorchers) - $92,300 [Emergency Player]
Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers) - $83,900 [Emergency Player]
James Seymour (Melbourne Renegades) - $50,300
Sandeep Lamichhane (Hobart Hurricanes) - $104,800 [Emergency Player]
Chris Green (Sydney Thunder) - $117,100