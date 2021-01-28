BCB-XI v WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Other Test Match – Jan 29th, 2021

West Indies is set to lock horns with the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, ahead of their two-match Test series against the Bangladesh national side.

The three-day warm-up game will take place at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram from January 29-31. Several players will be keen on giving their best shot in the upcoming clash to prove their worth and cement a spot for themselves in the playing XI.

Both sides are equally strong and could give each other a tough contest during the tour match. The Caribbean side will look to win the practice match and carry the momentum into the Test series.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Cricket Board XI

Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan(c), Saif Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w), Shadman Islam, Mukidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahin Alam

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Kavem Hodge, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva(w), Sheyne Moseley, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican.

Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh Cricket Board XI

Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan(c), Saif Hassan, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w), Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahin Alam.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Kyle Mayers.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Cricket Board XI vs West Indies

Venue: MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram

Date: 29th - 31st January 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Aziz Stadium is known to support batsmen throughout the game. The last few games at this venue have been high scoring encounters, making it a good track to bat on.

Bowlers have struggled to find wickets at this venue, with hardly any bounce and turn on this track. They'll have to sweat themselves out to restrict the batters to a below-par total.

BCB-XI vs WI Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BCB-XI v WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Towhid Hridoy, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Shadman Islam, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Mukidul Islam, and Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Nurul Hasan Vice-Captain: Raymon Reifer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Towhid Hridoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Shadman Islam, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Mukidul Islam and Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Rahkeem Cornwall Vice-Captain: Joshua Da Silva