BD-W v IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ODI match – July 22, 2023

The high-octane clash between Bangladesh Women (BD-W) and India Women (IN-W) will take place at Shre-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on July 22. The game will kickstart at 9.00 am IST.

With the series currently level at 1-1, both teams have all to play for in the third and final ODI match of the series.

This is a do-or-die contest as both sides would be jostling to put their hands on the trophy. Bangladesh Women triumphed over India Women in the first ODI match, beating them by 40 runs in a rain-effected match.

India Women fought back in the second ODI by bundling the hosts for just 128 to claim a crushing 108-run victory.

With an intense rivalry on our hands, let us dive in and look at the top three players you can choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 match.

# 3 Marufa Akter (BD-W) - 7.5 credits

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Marufa proved her worth as a high-quality bowler by picking up 4/29 in seven overs in the first ODI, which derailed the Indian Women's innings. Her timely breakthrough during the key stages of the game helped Bangladesh Women maintain a sizeable pressure on the visitors which ultimately led to their undoing.

Marufa should definitely feature as a captain or vice-captain.

# 2 Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) - 9 credits

Cricket - Commonwealth Games: Day 10

Harmanpreet Kaur is the pillar of the Indian Women's batting line-up, having served Indian cricket for 14 long years. She looked in fine form in the last game, playing a well-constructed knock of 52 (88), including three boundaries. She put on a valiant 73-run stand for the fourth wicket with Jemimah to drag India to a respectable first-innings score of 228 in the second match.

Harmanpreet can be very devastating with the bat once she gets her eye in. She should most certainly be a go-to player to feature as a captain or vice-captain.

# 1 Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W) - 7.5 credits

England v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Jemimah stole the show in the last ODI match by delivering a sensational performance with the bat and the ball. She top-scored for her side by notching up a brilliant 86 (78) after successfully fending off the Bangladesh bowling attack during the middle overs.

She later returned with the ball to deliver a destructive spell of 4/3 in just three overs to dismantle the Bangladeshi batting lineup into pieces.

Considering her scintillating form, Jemimah should be a top contender as a captain or vice-captain.

