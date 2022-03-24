BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 25

The 25th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 has Bangladesh Women (BD-W) taking on Australia Women (AU-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Australia have been the team to beat in this World Cup and are already assured of a top-two finish. However, they will be keen to maintain their unbeaten streak going into knockouts. They face a Bangladesh side who have impressed in the World Cup despite only having one win to show for their efforts. But against Meg Lanning and co., Bangladesh will have to be at their best to even come close to winning. With some of the best players set to take the field at Basin Reserve, a cracking game beckons on Friday.

BD-W vs AU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King and Megan Schutt.

BD-W XI

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam and Lata Mondal.

Match Details

BD-W vs AU-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 25th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

Inclement weather could be a concern during the game, although at least a shortened match should take place. The pacers should get the ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the batters should enjoy the conditions once they see off the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy has shown glimpses of her ability in the tournament, striking at 87.09 at the top of the order. However, she will be keen to get a big one against Bangladesh. Given her knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs, Healy is a must-have in your BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning has been Australia's standout batter, coming up trumps against both India and South Africa. She has already scored 358 runs in six matches and currently tops the runscoring charts. Given her form and consistency, Lanning is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ellyse Perry: Despite coming into the tournament on the back of a poor run of form, Ellyse Perry has stepped up on a few occasions with both the bat and ball. Apart from her brilliance with the new ball, Perry has done well in the middle order too. With Perry in decent form, she can be backed to deliver the goods yet again.

Bowler

Jahanara Alam: Jahanara Alam has been one of Bangladesh's best bowlers, stifing opponents in the middle overs with her accuracy. Although Jahanara Alam has been a bit wayward at times, her experience and ability should make her a good addition to your BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning (AU-W) - 490 points

Rumana Ahmed (BD-W) - 240 points

Ellyse Perry (AU-W) - 359 points

Important stats for BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning -358 runs in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 71.60

Alana King - 8 wickets in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 23.50

Fariha Trisna - 3 wickets in 4 Women's World Cup matches, ER: 4.16

BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Nigar Sultana, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Jahanara Alam and Alana King.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Megan Schutt.

BD-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Fargana Hoque, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Jahanara Alam and Jess Jonassen.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen.

