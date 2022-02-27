BD-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Womens World Cup Warm Up Match

Bangladesh Women will take on England Women in the fourth warm-up match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 on Monday. The match will be played at Lincoln Green.

Bangladesh Women are coming into this World Cup on the back of a fine performance in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers. They managed to win three of their four games and will be aiming to carry on that performance here.

On the other hand, defending champions England Women aren’t in great touch recently. They suffered a 3-0 defeat against Australia in their previous series.

BD-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs Today

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana (c/wk), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter

England Women

Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(wk), Emma Lamb, Lauren Winfield Hill, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs England Women

Date and Time: Monday, February 28, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Lincoln Green, Canterbury, New Zealand

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lincoln Green is ideal for bowlers. There will be grass cover on the wicket which will help the seamers move the ball. The team winning the toss are likely to opt to field first.

Today’s BD-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy is one of the most consistent batters in the England lineup. She can play according to the situation and help her side win the game.

Batters

Heather Knight: Heather Knight is surely a top captaincy pick for this game. She is the best batter in the squad and has the ability to score big.

Murshida Khatun: Murshida has looked in decent touch recently. She has played some crucial knocks and is expected to continue her form.

All-rounders

Natalie Sciver: Sciver had a great showing in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. She played well with the bat and also contributed by chipping in a few overs.

Salma Khatun: Salma is an experienced campaigner for Bangladesh. She is expected to be vital in this game and play a match-winning role.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie is a top pick in the bowling department. She can take wickets consistently and also control the flow of runs.

Anya Shrubsole: Anya is one of the best pacers in the world. The pitch will assist her a lot, making her a lethal bowling pick.

BD-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BD-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Murshida Khatun, Natalie Sciver, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Nigar Sultana, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Fahima Khatun

Captain: Heather Knight Vice-Captain: Anya Shrubsole

BD-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Murshida Khatun, Natalie Sciver, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Kate Cross

Captain: Natalie Sciver Vice-Captain: Salma Khatun

Edited by Ritwik Kumar