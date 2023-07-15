Bangladesh Women vs India Women - Dream11 Prediction - 1st ODI

Bangladesh Women will take on India Women in the first ODI match of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the first time since September 2022 that India Women are playing an ODI game. In fact, India have played six ODIs after the 2022 Women’s World Cup and they have won all six. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women are winless in the 50-over format. They have three losses and two no-results in ODI cricket since April last year.

The T20I series was closely fought and Bangladesh Women will be looking to take heart from that as they lost narrowly 1-2. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will start as overwhelming favourites and they will also be looking to accumulate some vital ICC Women’s Championship points.

BD-W vs IN-W, Match Details

The first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on July 16th 2023 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BD-W vs IN-W

Date & Time: July 16th 2023, 9 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is usually a good one to bat on. However, it has historically assisted the spinners. Moreover, there is a bit of movement for the pacers with the new ball.

BD-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fargana Hoque, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter/Rabeya Khan

India Women Team News

Priya Punia and Sneh Rana are the additions to the ODI squad. Minnu Mani and S Meghana were only a part of the T20I series.

India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Bareddy Anusha

Today’s BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana

Nigar Sultana got decent starts in the T20I series as she accumulated 54 runs in three innings. She has scored 648 runs at an average of 24.00 in her ODI career.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana looked scratchy in the T20Is but she has been batting well in the 50-over format. The left-handed opener has got three half-centuries in her last six innings in ODI cricket, scoring 285 runs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar can be effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder got one wicket at an economy of 5.20 in the T20I series but she couldn’t contribute much with the bat. In the last six ODIs, she has four scalps and 117 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Nahida Akter

Nahida Akter is a wicket-taking option. The Bangladesh left-arm spinner has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 4.18 in ODI cricket since April last year. Her overall ODI record reads 35 wickets in 31 games at an economy of 3.73.

BD-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur is in magnificent form with the bat. She scored 94 runs in three games in the T20I series and had a strike-rate of 122.07. In ODI cricket, she has racked up 340 runs in her last five knocks.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma bowled well in the three-match T20I series. The off-spinning all-rounder took three scalps at an economy of 3.61. She has taken 10 wickets in the six ODIs that India have played since the end of the 2022 Women’s World Cup. She has also got 109 runs in four innings with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W)

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Nahida Akter (BD-W)

Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W)

BD-W vs IN-W match expert tips

India Women are the superior side and will be overwhelming favourites to start the series. Thus, seven of their players can be picked. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will be the ones to watch out for with the bat and Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh will be the key bowlers.

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Meghna Singh

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Meghna Singh, Bareddy Anusha