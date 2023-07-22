BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2023, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) squaring off against India Women (IN-W) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, July 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The ODI series of India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2023 is currently on a stand still as both teams have won one match each. India Women made a comeback in the last match of the series as they won the second ODI match by a big margin of 108 runs.

Bangladesh Women will give it their all to win the match, but India Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BD-W vs IN-W Match Details

The third ODI match of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women will be played from July 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 9:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka looks good for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers, especially pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance in the initial overs. Spinners will play an important role in getting wickets in the middle phase of the innings. The last match played on this pitch was played between Bangladesh Women and India Women, where a total of 348 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

BD-W vs IN-W Form Guide

BD-W - W L

IN-W - L W

BD-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. Y Bhatia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Rodrigues

S Mandhana and J Rodrigues are the top batter options for today's Dream11 team. H Kaur played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Vaidya

D Sharma and D Vaidya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will be bowling maximum overs during the middle phase of the match. R Khan is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Khatun

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Khatun and N Akter. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Akter is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BD-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Rodrigues

J Rodrigues will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 96 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

S Mandhana

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Mandhana the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 47 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI

D Vaidya

D Sharma

J Rodrigues

S Mandhana

H Kaur

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana, Y Bhatia

Batters: S Mandhana, J Rodrigues, H Kaur

All-rounders: D Sharma, R Khan, D Vaidya, A Kaur

Bowlers: N Akter, S Khatun

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: S Mandhana, J Rodrigues, H Kaur, F Hoque

All-rounders: D Sharma, R Khan, D Vaidya, A Kaur

Bowlers: M Akter, S Khatun