BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC WCW One Day Qualifier match - November 21st, 2021

In the tournament opener of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021, Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns at Old Hararians, Harare, Zimbabwe on November 21, Sunday.

Pakistan Women's cricket team has a brilliant record over Bangladesh Women's team. The two sides played against each other a total of 15 times, with the Pakistani side registering 14 wins and losing just one.

Pakistan will be without their talented batter Bismah Maroof but they have experienced players in their line-up to unsettle the opposition.

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, are a bit inconsistent in all three departments and have not been getting the desired results in the shortest format of the game. They recently defeated Zimbabwe Women 3-0 in a T20I series and are eagerly waiting to take part in the Qualifier tournament.

Bangladesh Women’s team have a lot of match-winners from Salma Khatun and Fargana Hoque to Jahanara Alam. We can expect a better collective output from this trio in the upcoming tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BD-W vs PK-W contest.

#3 Nahida Akhter (BD-W)

Nahida Akter picked up 11 wickets in three innings in the recently-concluded Zimbabwe series. She had a brilliant bowling average of 4.82 in that particular series. We can expect her to open the bowling from one end and contain the run flow.

With Zimbabwe wickets supporting both pacers and slow bowlers, Nahida will get a lot of assistance from the wicket to consistently put pressure on the opposition right from the powerplay overs.

#2 Muneeba Ali (PK-W)

South Africa v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Muneeba Ali scored 103 runs in three innings at an average of 34.33 in the recently-concluded West Indies series. She opens the innings and is trusted to up the scoring rate in the powerplay overs.

Ali’s one of the most consistent hitters in Bismah Maroof’s absence, and a lot will be expected from her with the willow. Once she settles down, Pakistan Women can expect a big score on the board.

#1 Fargana Hoque (BD-W)

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Fargana Hoque was pretty impressive in the three-match Zimbabwe series. She ended up as the second-highest run-scorer with 64 runs in three innings. Though her strike rate was on the lower side, Hoque would be keen to improve her numbers.

She has the experience of playing 63 T20I innings and is just two runs short of 1000 runs in the shortest format. Hoque has the highest score of an unbeaten 110 and would love to recreate some magic in this must-win game.

