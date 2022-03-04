BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's World Cup 2022, Match 2

The second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) take on South Africa Women (SA-W) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

The South Africans will start their World Cup campaign with a tricky contest against Bangladesh, who have improved in leaps and bounds over the last few years. Although the Asian outfit lack the same firepower as their fancied opponents, Bangladesh have a resourceful side to fall back on. South Africa will start as the clear favorites, with the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez itching to make a mark in the Women's World Cup. All in all, a cracking game beckons at the University Oval on Saturday.

BD-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and Shabnim Ismail

BD-W XI

Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Rumana Ahmed, Shobana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Suraiya Azmin and Nahida Akter

Match Details

BD-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 5th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons at the University Oval, the bowlers should also get some help off the surface. The pacers might get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nigar Sultana: Nigar Sultana is Bangladesh's best bet in the middle overs, with the keeper-batter being comfortable against both pace and spin. Although Sultana has not been in the best of form, she is known for scoring big runs in the middle overs. Although Lizelle Lee is a decent option herself, Sultana should make for a better selection.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world with her record speaking for herself. The South African opener has been scoring runs for fun over the last year or so. And given her fine form, she should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp provides some much-needed balance and depth to the side with her all-round ability. However, in the absence of Dane van Niekerk, a lot will be expected of Kapp, whose new-ball ability will be key to South Africa's fortunes. With the conditions suiting her, Kapp is a fine addition to your BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail is one of the fastest and best bowlers on the women's circuit. Her ability to get the ball moving at a decent pace makes her a threat in the powerplay overs. Like Kapp, she should enjoy the conditions, making her a good selection in your BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Nahida Akter (BD-W)

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Important stats for BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt - 2482 runs in 66 ODI matches, Bat Average: 44.32

Nigar Sultana - 376 runs in 23 ODI matches, Bat Average: 22.11

Marizanne Kapp - 2017 runs and 134 wickets in 118 ODI matches

BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's World Cup 2022)

BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sultana, L Wolvaardt, L Lee, S Mostary, M Kapp, S Luus, R Ahmed, S Khatun, A Khaka, S Ismail and R Moni

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: M Kapp.

BD-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sultana, L Wolvaardt, L Lee, F Hoque, M Kapp, S Luus, R Ahmed, S Khatun, A Khaka, S Ismail and N Akter

Captain: M Kapp. Vice-Captain: L Lee.

