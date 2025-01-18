BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Bangladesh Women Under 19 (BD-WU19) square off against Nepal Women Under 19 (NEP-WU19) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, January 18. Ahead of the tie, here's all you need to know about the BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Women Under 19 is one of the top Asian contenders for the trophy. They outplayed most of their competitors in the recent T20I series. Nepal Women Under 19, on the other hand, have a decent middle order and can create trouble for Bangladesh Women Under 19.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 18 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19, 4th match

Date and Time: 18 January 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings.

BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Form Guide

BD-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

NEP-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Probable Playing XI

BD-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Mosammat Eva, Juairiya Ferdous (wk), Sumaiya Akter, Arvin Tani, Sadia Akter, Sumaiya Akther Suborna, Sadia Islam, Jannatul Maoua, Fahomida Choya, Lucky Khatun, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Nishita Akter Nishi

NEP-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Alisha Yadav (wk), Sabitri Dhami, Sana Praveen, Kiran Kumari Kunwar, Sony Pakhrin, Jyotsnika Marasini, Puja Mahato, Anu Kadayat, Rachana Choudhary, Sneha Mahara, Seemana KC, Krishma Gurung, Kusum Godar

BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Akter

S Akter is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. A Yadav is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

S Akter

S Praveen and S Akter are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Akter will bat in the top order and has smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. S Pakhrin is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

P Mahato

F Choya and P Mahato are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Mahato will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. Seemana KC is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Akter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and F Easmin. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Akter will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. K Godar is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

P Mahato

P Mahato is in good form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

F Choya

F Choya is the most crucial pick from the Nepal Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BD-WU19 vs NEP-WU19, 4th match

F Choya

P Mahato

Seemana KC

S Akter

N Akter

Bangladesh Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Akter

Batters: S Akter, S Praveen, A Pakhrin

All-rounders: P Mahato, Seemana KC, F Choya, A Ashima

Bowlers: N Akter, K Godar, F Easmin

Bangladesh Women Under 19 vs Nepal Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Akter

Batters: S Akter

All-rounders: P Mahato, Seemana KC, F Choya, A Ashima, T Bishwokarma

Bowlers: N Akter, K Godar, F Easmin, A Akter

