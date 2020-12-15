BDH vs GGC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 15th, 2020

Beximco Dhaka emerged as the winners in the first eliminator against Fortune Berishal. They posted a total of 150 runs at the end of the first innings. The total proved to be too great for Fortune Berishal, who fell short of the required margin by 9 runs. Beximco Dhaka will now take on Gazi Group Chattogram in the second qualifier of the competition.

Gazi Group Chattogram lost their match against Gemcon Khulna, which was considered a major upset. Chattogram was the best side in the league stages and looked set to win the league.

However, they will get another chance to qualify for the final. The winner of this match will face Gemcon Khulna in the final of this year’s Bangabandhu T20 tournament.

BDH vs GGC: Squads to choose from

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (C& WK), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Gazi Group Chattogram

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu

Advertisement

BDH vs GGC: Predicted playing XIs

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & WK), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam

BDH vs GGC: Match details

Match: Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 15th December 2020, 4:00 PM IST

BDH vs GGC: Pitch report

The pitch has been balanced so far in the tournament. Scoring lots of runs while batting first hasn’t been easy. Both the pacers and spinners have found something in the pitch and considering the fact that both the sides have decent batting units, they may end up choosing to bowl first if they win the toss.

The average score on this pitch in the last 10 games has been 137 but both teams will consider 150 runs as the par score.

BDH vs GGC Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

BDH vs GGC Dream11 Tips

BDH vs GGC Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Naim Sheikh, Shabbir Rahman, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Robiul Islam Robi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shafiqul Islam

Advertisement

Captain: Liton Das Vice-Captain: Muktar Ali

BDH vs GGC Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Naim Sheikh, Shabbir Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shafiqul Islam

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman