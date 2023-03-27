BDT vs PKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia T10 Challenge 2023, Match 15

Bangladesh Tigers (BDT) will be up against Pakistan Eagles (PKE) in the 15th match of the Asia T10 Challenge 2023 at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday, March 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BDT vs PKE Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 15.

Bangladesh Tigers have had a horrible campaign so far, winning only one out of five matches. They have lost four games and are at the bottom of the table with an NRR of -2.54.

Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, are on top of the table. They have won all four matches and have eight points to their account. They are the favorites to win this game as well.

BDT vs PKE Match Details, Match 15

The 15th match of Asia T10 Challenge 2023 will be played on March 28 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BDT vs PKE, Asia T10 Challenge 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BDT vs PKE Pitch Report

The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a high scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 100-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 101.33

Average second innings score: 79.33

BDT vs PKE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bangladesh Tigers: L-L-L-L-W

Pakistan Eagles: W-W-W-W-W

BDT vs PKE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh Tigers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Bangladesh Tigers Probable Playing 11

MD Ahad Hossian, Masud Rana, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Md Shahidur Rahman, Saddam Hussain-II, Mohammad Ali Khan-I, Aymaan Khan, Tariqul Islam, Asif Hassan, Abrar Hussain, and Anowar Zahid.

Pakistan Eagles Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Pakistan Eagles Probable Playing 11

Talha Rafiq, Naveed Ahmad, Mohsan Idrees, Akbar Ali, Waqar Ullah, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Farrukh Sheraz, Arif Ullah, Dilawar Abbas, and Rizwan Haider.

BDT vs PKE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Anas Mehmood (6 matches, 162 runs, Strike Rate: 190.59)

M Anas Mehmood has been on fire with the bat in hand. He has scored 162 runs in six matches at a wonderful strike rate of 190.59.

Top Batter pick

R Ahmed (5 matches, 43 runs and 3 wickets)

R Ahmed has been in decent form. He has been able to contribute on both fronts. Ahmed has scored 43 runs and has also taken three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

S Shadman (3 matches, 46 runs and 3 wickets)

S Shadman is a quality all-rounder you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 46 runs and has also claimed three wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

M Faisal (5 matches, 7 wickets, Bowling Average: 10.43)

M Faisal is the highest wicket-taker for his team and is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has picked up seven wickets in five games at an average of 10.43 and has an economy rate of 6.86.

BDT vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

M Anas Mehmood

M Anas Mehmood is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has slammed runs at an average of 32.40 and has a strike rate of over 190.

S Haque

S Haque has been the best player for Bangladesh Tigers. He has scored 61 runs in five matches at a strike rate close to 130. Haque has also taken four wickets in five games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BDT vs PKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Anas Mehmood 162 runs 315 points S Haque 61 runs and 4 wickets 270 points M Faisal 7 wickets 237 points A Zahid 6 wickets 229 points R Ahmed 43 runs and 3 wickets 222 points

BDT vs PKE match expert tips

M Anas Mehmood has been head and shoulders clear of every other batter and has also been quite consistent. He could prove to be a safe captaincy pick.

BDT vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

BDT vs PKE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Anas Mehmood, M Ahad Hossain

Batters: R Ahmed, H Masood, M Shahidur Rahman

All-rounders: S Haque, S Shadman, A Shabir-Sandhu

Bowlers: M Faisal, A Zahid, M Qaisar

BDT vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

BDT vs PKE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Anas Mehmood, M Ahad Hossain

Batters: R Ahmed, H Masood, M Shahidur Rahman

All-rounders: S Haque, S Shadman, A Shabir-Sandhu

Bowlers: M Faisal, A Zahid, M Qaisar

