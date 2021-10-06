BEL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 14

Belgium (BEL) will lock horns with Spain (SPA) in the 14th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Belgium have won all three of their European Cricket Championship Week matches and are currently placed atop the points table. They beat England XI by seven wickets in their last outing. Spain, on the other hand, have lost all four of their European Cricket Championship Week matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Austria by seven wickets.

BEL vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Sheikh Sheraz (C), Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (WK), Muneeb Muhammad, Shagharai Sefat, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Adnan Razzaq, Khalid Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami.

SPA XI

Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Hamza Saleem, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Match Details

BEL vs SPA, Match 14, European Cricket Championship Week

Date and Time: 6th October 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is a flat batting wicket. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Chasing must be the preferred option at the venue as the wicket will remain true for the entire duration of the match. The average first-innings score in the last five games played here is 135 runs.

Today’s BEL vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza: Raza is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Wednesday. He has scored 234 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 210.81 in 13 European Cricket Championship matches.

Batters

Hamza Saleem: Saleem has been in brilliant form with the bat in the European Cricket Championship, amassing 330 runs at a strike rate in excess of 200 in 14 matches.

Adnan Razzaq: Although he has failed to perform with the bat in the European Cricket Championship, Razzaq has picked up 13 wickets, including his best figures of 2/4, in 11 matches.

All-rounders

Saber Zakhil: Zakhil has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition. He has scored 273 runs while also taking seven wickets in 13 matches.

Kuldeep Lal: Lal has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 173.52 and also picked up 13 wickets in 14 matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in today's European Cricket Championship match.

Bowlers

Zulqarnain Haider: Haider has picked up 13 wickets, including his best figures of 2/17, while also scoring 50 runs in 13 European Cricket Championship matches.

Shagharai Sefat: Sefat has been in decent touch with the ball in the last couple of matches. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.41. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil (BEL) - 714 points

Kuldeep Lal (SPA) - 660 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA) - 619 points

Zulqarnain Haider (SPA) - 516 points

Atif Mehmood (SPA) - 506 points

Important Stats for BEL vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil: 273 runs and 7 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 237.39 and ER - 12.62

Kuldeep Lal: 118 runs and 13 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 173.52 and ER - 12.24

Hamza Saleem: 330 runs in 14 matches; SR - 211.53

Ali Raza: 234 runs in 13 matches; SR - 210.81

Zulqarnain Haider: 50 runs and 13 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 125.00 and ER - 12.55

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Jack Perman, Adnan Razzaq, Hamza Saleem, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Zulqarnain Haider, Shagharai Sefat.

Captain: Saber Zakhil. Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad.

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Raza, Jack Perman, Muneeb Muhammad, Hamza Saleem, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Paul Hennessy, Atif Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti, Zulqarnain Haider.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil.

Edited by Samya Majumdar