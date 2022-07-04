BEL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022, 3rd-place Play-off

Belgium (BEL) will take on Spain (SPA) in the third-place playoff match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022 at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium on Monday, July 4.

Belgium topped the group stages after winning all three of their matches. However, they failed to sustain their momentum in the knockouts. They lost to Portugal in the first semi-final and crashed out of the tournament. They will be fighting for pride today. Spain's campaign also followed a similar path. After topping their group, they too were knocked out of the semi-finals after losing to Denmark.

BEL vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Ali Raza, Sheraz Sheikh (c), Shaheryar Butt, Saber Zakhil, Shagharai Sefat, Ahmad Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Sajad Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti.

SPA XI

Michael Cohen (wk), Shailesh Bangera, Josh Evans (c), Eshkol Solomon, Eitamar Kahamker, Abraham Amado, Yair Nagavkar, Niv Nagavkar, Eliezar Samson, Tomer Kahamker.

Match Details

BEL vs SPA, T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022, 3rd-place Play-off

Date and Time: 4th July, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Belgium

Pitch Report

The track at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium has generally favored the bowlers. The batters will have to work hard to score runs here.

Today’s BEL vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed, who had a rare off day against Denmark, is a decent batter. He can also help you fetch important points from behind the stumps.

Batter

D Doyle Calle has been in excellent form this season, scoring 101 runs at a strike rate of 150 in two matches.

All-rounders

Y Ali is a fantastic all-rounder who has slammed 105 runs and taken eight scalps in just four matches. He could be a splendid captaincy choice for your BEL vs SPA Dream11 fantasy team.

K Ahmadzai has scalped five wickets in three matches and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Bowlers

S Muhammad has picked up six wickets and scored 26 runs.

M Ekrami has been in decent form, taking five wickets in addition to amassing 36 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Y Ali (SPA) – 387 points

S Muhammad (BEL) – 237 points

M Ekrami (BEL) – 208 points

D Doyle Calle (SPA) – 196 points

M Muneeb (BEL) – 182 points

Important stats for BEL vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Y Ali: 105 runs and 8 wickets

S Muhammad: 26 runs and 6 wickets

M Ekrami: 36 runs and 5 wickets

D Doyle Calle: 101 runs

K Ahmadzai: 5 wickets

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022)

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, D Doyle-Calle, M Muneeb, S Zakhil, Y Ali, K Ahmadzai, B Aziz Mohammad, C Munoz-Mills, S Muhammad, M Ekrami, L Burns.

Captain: Y Ali. Vice-captain: K Ahmadzai.

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, D Doyle-Calle, M Muneeb, S Zakhil, Y Ali, K Ahmadzai, C Munoz-Mills, S Muhammad, M Ekrami, K Muhammad, L Burns.

Captain: S Muhammad. Vice-captain: D Doyle-Calle.

