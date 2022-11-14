BEN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 Match

Bengal (BEN) will take on Maharashtra (MAH) in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 fixture at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BEN vs MAH Dream11 prediction.

Bengal lost their first game against Mumbai, who bowled them out for a mere 121 before hunting down the target with nearly 20 overs to spare. But Bengal bounced back strongly to skittle Mizoram out for 57 and chase it down in 6.2 overs. Maharashtra, on the other hand, have played just one match, beating the Railways. They chased down 219 with seven wickets in hand and 11.4 overs to spare.

BEN vs MAH Match Details, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23

The Elite Group E (Round 3) match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 between Bengal and Maharashtra will be played on November 15 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEN vs MAH, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, Elite Group E (Round 3)

Date & Time: November 15th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

BEN vs MAH Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. Puducherry racked up 289 while batting first in the last game. While there could be some movement on offer for the pacers early on, the spinners have generally found a bit of turn at the venue.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

BEN vs MAH Probable Playing 11 today

Bengal team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Probable Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Agniv Pan (wk), Ritwik Chowdhury, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mukesh Kumar, Geet Puri.

Maharashtra team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Maharashtra Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Navale (wk), Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Azim Kazi.

Today’s BEN vs MAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Agniv Pan (2 matches, 29 runs)

Agniv Pan seems to be in decent touch with the bat. He has mustered 29 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 93.54. He has affected three stumpings as well.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Tripathi (1 match, 75 runs)

Rahul Tripathi racked up a fine 75 off 80 balls (10 fours and a six) in Maharashtra’s first game of the tournament against the Railways.

Top All-rounder Pick

Satyajeet Bachhav (1 match, 1 wicket)

Satyajeet Bachhav bowled a tight spell against the Railways, returning with figures of 1/31 from his 10 overs. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Mukesh Kumar (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Mukesh Kumar has been in good form with the ball in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. The 29-year-old Bengal seamer has taken four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 2.21.

BEN vs MAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad (1 match, 124 runs)

Ruturaj Gaikwad started the tournament with a bang. The Maharashtra skipper smashed an unbeaten 124 against the Railways with the aid of eight fours and seven sixes.

Shahbaz Ahmed (2 matches, 1 wicket)

Shahbaz Ahmed is yet to fire in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has taken one wicket at an economy of 4.13 and hasn't done much of note with the bat. But he is a game-changer and might be the one to watch out for in the upcoming game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEN vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ruturaj Gaikwad 124 runs in 1 match Shahbaz Ahmed 1 wicket in 2 matches Rahul Tripathi 75 runs in 1 match Mukesh Kumar 4 wickets in 2 matches Shamshuzama Kazi 2 wickets in 1 match

BEN vs MAH match expert tips

Both teams have some quality names in their ranks. The likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shahbaz Ahmed will be the players to watch out for in the BEN vs MAH game.

BEN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BEN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Agniv Pan

Batters: Ankit Bawne, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Satyajeet Bachhav, Shahbaz Ahmed (vc)

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary

BEN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BEN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Saurabh Navale

Batters: Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rahul Tripathi (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Satyajeet Bachhav, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

