BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group B Match

Round 3 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Bengal (BEN) take on Mumbai (MUM) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Bengal have started their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in fine fashion with two wins in two games. Riding on the exploits of their bowlers, Bengal are currently at the top of the table. But they face a stern test in the form of Mumbai, who come into the game on the back of a win over Services. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw eager to fire Mumbai to a win, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Guwahati.

BEN vs MUM Probable Playing 11 Today

BEN XI

Abhishek Das, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Karan Lal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel

MUM XI

Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar and Tanush Kotian

Match Details

BEN vs MUM, Round 3, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, the pitch is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the pacers. The batters should go on the attack from ball one, with the powerplay restrictions playing into their hands. The spinners aren't expected to get much turn off the surface, with variations in pace being key for them. Both teams will be keen to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BEN vs MUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha is due for a big knock for Bengal after two underwhelming performances. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is a good player of both spin and pace, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw, like Saha, is yet to shine with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shaw will be keen to flip the script with a big performance at the top of the order, making him a must-have in your BEN vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has grown in leaps and bounds as an all-rounder over the last year or so. Ahmed comes into the game on the back of a good all-round performance against Baroda, making him a must-have for today's contest.

Bowler

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande has been Mumbai's best seamer in the competition, with his ability to pick wickets with the new ball and in the death overs being crucial. With conditions favoring him, Deshpande is a handy addition to your BEN vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BEN vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Ajinkya Rahane (MUM) - 178 points

Tushar Deshpande (MUM) - 137 points

Shahbaz Ahmed (BEN) - 118 points

Important stats for BEN vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Ajinkya Rahane - 129 runs in 2 SMAT 2021 matches, Bat Average: 64.50

Tushar Deshpande - 5 wickets in 2 SMAT 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.60

Shahbaz Ahmed - 34(25) and 2/26 vs Baroda in the previous SMAT 2021 match

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22)

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Saha, A Rahane, P Shaw, S Chatterjee, S Dube, W Chatterjee, S Ahmed, M Awasthi, T Deshpande, I Porel and A Ankolekar

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-captain: T Deshpande

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Saha, A Rahane, P Shaw, A Das, S Dube, W Chatterjee, S Ahmed, M Awasthi, T Deshpande, A Deep and A Ankolekar

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-captain: S Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar