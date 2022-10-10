BEN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Match 1

Bengal Women (BEN-W) will take on Mumbai Wome (MUM-W) in the first match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 at the Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Bengal Women didn’t have the best of runs in last season’s T20 tournament. They returned with three wins and two losses and finished third in Elite Group E. Meanwhile, Mumbai Women topped the same group with four wins and a loss but couldn’t go past the quarter-finals stage.

BEN-W vs MUM-W, Match Details

The first match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 between Bengal Women and Mumbai Women will be played on October 11, 2022, at Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEN-W vs MUM-W

Date & Time: October 11th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball and the spinners are most probably going to get some help as well. Thus, an all-round surface may well be in store for this game.

BEN-W vs MUM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bengal Women Team News

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh will not be available for the first few games as they are a part of the Indian T20I team which is currently playing the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

Bengal Women Probable Playing XI: Parna Paul (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Mita Paul, Priyanka Bala, Tithi Swarpan Das, Rumeli Dhar (c), Jhumia Khatun, Sukanya Parida, Tithas Sadhu, Gouher Sultana, and Saika Ishaque.

Mumbai Women Team News

Jemimah Rodrigues will not be available as she is part of the Indian T20I team which is currently playing the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

Mumbai Women Probable Playing XI: Simran Shaikh, Humeira Kazi, Riya Chaudhari (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Sayali Satghare, Manjiri Gawade, Manali Dakshini, Saima Thakor, Prakashika Naik, Janhvi Kate, and Fatima Jaffer.

Today’s BEN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Riya Chaudhari

Riya Chaudhari is safe behind the stumps and she can make some vital contributions with the bat in the middle-order for MUM-W.

Top Batter Pick

Dhara Gujjar

Dhara Gujjar is one of the premier batters for Bengal Women. She can rack up big scores batting at the top of the order.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rumeli Dhar

Rumeli Dhar has loads of experience under her belt and she has even played 100 international matches for India, picking up 84 wickets and making 1328 runs. She bowls very efficiently and can be useful with the bat too.

Top Bowler Pick

Saima Thakor

Saima Thakor was quite consistent last season. She picked up wickets regularly and also bowled pretty economical spells.

BEN-W vs MUM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Humeira Kazi

Humeira Kazi usually bats in the middle-order and has the ability to score big. Moreover, she can be handy with the ball too.

Fatima Jaffer

Fatima Jaffer can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. The all-rounder will be a key figure in Mumbai Women’s side in this tournament as she can have a significant all-round impact.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Humeira Kazi (MUM-W)

Dhara Gujjar (BEN-W)

Rumeli Dhar (BEN-W)

Humeira Kazi (MUM-W)

Fatima Jaffer (MUM-W)

BEN-W vs MUM-W match expert tips

Some of the high-profile names are missing, but a good balance between batters and bowlers could be effective i.e. a combination of 1-4-3-3 or 1-3-4-3 could be the way to go in this game.

BEN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bengal Women vs Mumbai Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Riya Chaudhari

Batters: Vrushali Bhagat, Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Humeira Kazi

All-rounders: Rumeli Dhar, Fatima Jaffer, Manali Dakshini

Bowlers: Sukanya Parida, Saima Thakor, Tithas Sadhu

BEN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bengal Women vs Mumbai Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Riya Chaudhari

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Humeira Kazi

All-rounders: Rumeli Dhar, Fatima Jaffer, Mita Paul, Sayali Satghare

Bowlers: Sukanya Parida, Saima Thakor, Prakashika Naik

Poll : 0 votes