BG vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Final

Brother Gas will take on Interglobe Marine in the final of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Monday, 31st January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Brother Gas finished atop the table with five wins in six matches to advance to the knockouts. They defeated the Karwan Blues by 95 runs in the semi-finals to qualify for the ultimate finale.

Meanwhile, the Interglobe Marine finished second in the points table. In the semis, they emerged victorious against MGM Cricket Club by 45 runs to book their spot in the final.

BG vs IGM Probable Playing 11 Today

Brother Gas

Mohammad Azhar (C), Dawood Ejaz, Mohammad Waseem, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir(wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Arsalan Javed, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

Interglobe Marine

Asif Mumtaz(c), Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Harry Bharwal, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Luqman Hazrat

Match Details

Match: Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has offered assistance to both aspects of the game. Batting has been easy in general with the spinners having their fair share of success as the game progresses.

Today’s BG vs IGM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Yasir played a match-winning knock of 72 runs in the semi-finals. Overall, he has scored 268 runs in six games at a strike rate of 155.81.

Batters

Asif Khan: Asif has been the leading run-scorer this season with 342 runs to his name. In the semis, he smashed 72 runs at a strike rate of 141 and also grabbed two wickets at an economy of 3.00.

Usman Khan: Usman was brilliant in the previous match to help his side qualify for the final. He smashed 80 runs at a strike rate of 222 and also scalped a solitary wicket.

All-rounders

Mohammad Waseem: Waseem has scored half-centuries in his last two outings. In the semi-finals, he managed to score 76 runs at a strike rate of over 200.

CP Rizwan: Rizwan is another all-rounder to keep an eye on in this encounter. He has 185 runs to his name at a strike rate of 155 along with two wickets.

Bowlers

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar is the highest wicket-taker this season with 15 scalps to his name. He has picked up a wicket in every match, conceding runs at an economy of just 5.15.

Mujahid Amin: Amin has also been a consistent wicket-taker for Brother Gas. He has picked up 10 wickets in six games at an economy of just 6.48.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Asif Khan: 527 points

Mohammad Azhar: 506 points

Yasir Kaleem: 436 points

Jiju Janardhanan: 414 points

Usman Khan: 393 points

Important stats for BG vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

Asif Khan: 7 matches, 342 runs, 2 wickets

Mohammad Azhar: 7 matches, 15 wickets

Yasir Kaleem: 6 matches, 268 runs

Jiju Janardhanan: 7 matches, 98 runs, 8 wickets

Usman Khan: 5 matches, 221 runs, 1 wicket

BG vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Today

BG vs IGM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Hamdan Tahir, Tanvir Javed, Jiju Janardhanan, Harry Bharwal

Captain: Mohammad Azhar Vice-Captain: Asif Khan

BG vs IGM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Dawood Ejaz, Touqeer Riyasat, Zahid Ali, Asif Mumtaz

Captain: Mohammad Waseem Vice-Captain: Yasir Kaleem

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee