BGR v DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 24th, 2020

Vincy T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The seventh match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will feature an exciting clash between the Botanic Garden Rangers and the Dark View Explorers.

The Garden Rangers picked up a commanding 7-wicket win over the Grenadine Divers in yesterday's third match and will be coming into this clash brimming with confidence. The Explorers have a win and a loss from two matches, and they will be keen to pick up a win that could take them to second place on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Predicted Playing XIs

Botanic Garden Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Joey Welcome, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough

Match Details

Match: Botanic Garden Rangers v Dark View Explorers

Date: May 24th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

A pacy strip will be on offer, with the ball coming onto the bat very nicely throughout the match. Batsmen might be rushed into playing their strokes by the spinners, but it also presents an opportunity for the batters to collect easy boundaries if they manage to connect well.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BGR v DVE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, H Shallow, R Currency, D Greaves, K Dember, K Abraham, S Hooper, S Williaams, K Williams, R Charles, D Martin.

Captain - K Dember, Vice-captain - K Abraham.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, H Shallow, R Currency, D Greaves, J Welcome, K Dember, K Abraham, S Williaams, K Williams, D Martin, K Strough.

Captain - L James, Vice-captain - D Greaves.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.