BGR v FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 26th, 2020

The final game of the day will see the Botanic Gardens Rangers squaring off against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in Match 15 of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.

The Garden Rangers fell to a nervy 6-run loss against the Dark View Explorers yesterday and will be keen to get back to winning ways today. Their opponents, the Fort Charlotte Strikers have had a horrendous campaign thus far and are still winless from four matches.

With both teams looking to pick up a win, an exciting clash could be on the cards!

Squads to choose from

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Botanic Garden Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Joey Welcome, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Keroy Cotton, Chelson Stowe, Renrick Williams, Ray Jordan, Olanzo Bellingy, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer.

Match Details

Match: Botanic Garden Rangers v Fort Charlotte Strikers

Date: May 26th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

Multiple scores of above 100 have been posted in the tournament thus far, with batsmen enjoying the pace of the ball coming onto the bat. Pacers have got a little movement with the new ball but the spinners have enjoyed a lot more purchase off the wicket, with slight amount of turn and the quickness of the strip working in their favour.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BGR v FCS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Currency, G Pope, R Williams, H Shallow, K Lavia, K Williams, K Dember, K Abraham, R Jordan, C Stowe, C Morris.

Captain - G Pope, Vice-captain - R Currency.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Currency, G Pope, H Shallow, A Browne, K Cottoy, K Lavia, S Williams, K Williams, R Jordan, C Stowe, R Frederick.

Captain - H Shallow, Vice-captain - K Cottoy.

