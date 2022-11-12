BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 41

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 41st Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Brisbane Heat are sitting pretty at the top of the table with seven wins in 10 matches. The likes of Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris have consistently come up with the goods, almost guaranteeing them a spot in the knockout stages.

The Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, are on a roll with two consecutive wins. However, their last loss in the WBBL came at the hands of Brisbane Heat, with Laura Kimmince single-handedly winning the game for her side. With both teams looking for the all-important win, a cracking game beckons in Adelaide.

BH-W vs HB-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 41st match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Brisbane Heat Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BH-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Match 41

Date and Time: 12th November 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

BH-W vs HB-W Form Guide

Brisbane Heat: L-L-W-W-W

Hobart Hurricanes: L-W-L-W-W

BH-W vs HB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

Georgia Redmayne is doubtful for this game.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Georgia Redmayne/Ellie Johnston, Danielle Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Jess Kerr, Nicola Hancock and Courtney Sippel.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Heather Graham, Amy Smith, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen and Maisy Gibson.

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 41

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (24(16) vs Adelaide Strikers in the previous match)

Lizelle Lee showed glimpses of her ability in the last game, scoring a 16-ball 24 at the top of the order. She is capable of coming up with big scores, with a hundred also to her name in the WBBL. With Lee due a for big score, she is a top pick for your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Grace Harris (8 matches, 212 runs, Average: 26.50)

Grace Harris has been in good form for the Brisbane Heat, scoring 212 runs in eight matches. She is averaging 26.50 with a strike rate in excess of 100. Grace is known for her big-hitting abilities and if she is to find her groove, she could be a top pick for your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (10 matches, 173 runs, 14 wickets)

Amelia Kerr has been the Brisbane Heat's best player this season. She has starred alongside Jess Jonassen on the bowling front, picking up 14 wickets. Kerr has doubled up with the bat, scoring 173 runs at a healthy strike rate of 119. Given her form, Kerr is a must-have in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (8 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 10.43)

Molly Strano has been sensational with the ball for the Hurricanes, taking 14 wickets at an average of 10.43. She comes into the game on the back of claiming six wickets in her last two matches. With the conditions likely to suit her, Strano is a good choice for your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

BH-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr has been good with both bat and ball, consistently coming in with impactful performances. The Brisbane Heat all-rounder has scored 173 runs and picked up 14 wickets. Her previous outing against the Hurricanes saw her score 41 runs in the middle order, making her a viable captaincy choice for your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham comes into the game on the back of a sensational performance against the Strikers, scoring a fifty. She put in an economical performance with the ball, conceding just 23 runs in her four overs. Given her form and potential, Graham is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BH-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Lizelle Lee 24(16) in the previous match Molly Strano 14 wickets in 8 matches Grace Harris 212 runs in 8 matches Heather Graham 206 runs in 8 matches Jess Jonassen 17 wickets in 10 matches

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 41

Danielle Wyatt is an experienced campaigner with multiple WBBL seasons under her belt. Although she has not been in great form, Wyatt is capable of getting the big runs. If she does manage to get off to a start, Wyatt should be a game-changing selection in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Grace Harris, Danielle Wyatt, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (c), Heather Graham (vc), Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Grace Harris, Danielle Wyatt (c), Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham (vc)

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock, Maisy Gibson

