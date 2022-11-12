Be the first one to comment on this story
⚠️UPDATED: Detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⛈️ for the #Adelaide Area, for people in Barossa and parts of Adelaide Hills council areas. Latest warnings https://t.co/daM8X2alxH pic.twitter.com/wSNAIYr4n1— Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) November 12, 2022
If the weather system we just had in Adelaide (106km/h gusts, horizontal rain, generalised chaos) makes its way to Melbourne tomorrow, then you can kiss the T20 final goodbye. #T20WorldCup2022— Bureau Monday (@sliprule) November 12, 2022
Hang tight folks! @HeatBBL 🆚 @HurricanesBBL has been delayed due to some hectic weather in Adelaide this arvo 🌧— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 12, 2022
We'll update when we can! #WBBL08