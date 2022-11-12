Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Match start delay
 
17:42 local time, 12:42 IST: There will be a further inspection at 5:50 PM local time. The weather in Adelaide has been unrelenting, sources suggest.
17:24 local time, 12:24 IST: We're hearing that there will be an inspection at 5:30 local time (12:30 IST). 
Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield
We're heading into the business end of the Women's Big Bash League and there is still plenty to play for as long as the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes are concerned. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of match number 41 of the WBBL at the Karen Rolton Oval. To take you through everything that unravels in this contest, it'll be Arya, alongside myself, Pratyush.

Right then. The Brisbane Heat have had a stellar tournament so far, winning 7 of their 10 matches. They're in second place for the moment but there isn't much to separate the top-five sides on the points table. A win today would allow Heat to create some separation between themselves and the rest of the pack.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have some catching up to do. With 5 wins from 9 matches, they are fifth in the points table but are only three points behind their opponents for the day. A win for the Hurricanes would have them right back in the hunt for a top-two finish, having played a game less than the teams above them on the table.

It's two solid units going head-to-head in this contest. The likes of Lizelle Lee, Ellyse Villani and Mignon du Preez add plenty of experience to the Hobart batting unit which will need to step up the plate like Heather Graham has done in this tournament. With the ball, Molly Strano has been their lethal weapon with Maisey Gibson, Nicola Carey and the others chipping in as well.

As for the Heat, Jess Jonassen continues to be the diligent leader for the team as usual. Nicola Hancock and Amelia Kerr have played their part too, as will Jess Kerr, who returns to the side with Pooja Vastrakar moving out due to international duty. Brisbane's batting unit usually brings the heat with them as Grace Harris, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Voll and Georgia Redmayne are all more than capable of doing some damage on their day.

It's all set up for an intriguing encounter at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The only concern though, is the rain around the corner. Stick around as we bring you more updates. 