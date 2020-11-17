BH-W vs PS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 18th, 2020

Match 45 of WBBL 2020 has the Perth Scorchers Women taking on the Brisbane Heat Women at the Hurstville Oval on Wednesday.

Both the Scorchers and Heat are placed high the table, with five wins each so far. While the Scorchers come into this game on the back of a loss to the Stars on Tuesday, the Heat are on a run of four straight wins in the WBBL. Despite losing Beth Mooney and Sammy Jo-Johnson in the off-season, the Heat have shown character to overturn a slow start and have a playoff place firmly in their sights.

They come across Mooney, who will be leading the Scorchers in the absence of Sophie Devine. Although they are the underdogs for this game, the Scorchers have a resourceful unit with the likes of Nicole Bolton and Heather Graham having done well of late.

The Heat, who are the defending champions, will be looking to inch closer to a coveted top-four spot. Although they are the favourites heading into this game, you never know what can unfold in a game of T20 cricket in the WBBL.

With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking contest to kickstart a quadruple-header on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney, Georgia Wyllie, Emma King, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Sam Betts and Piepa Cleary

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Nadine De Klerk, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Predicted Playing 11

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (C&WK), Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Sam Betts and Piepa Cleary

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Laura Harris, Maddy Green, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge and Nicola Hancock

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 45

Date: 18th November 2020, at 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hurstville Oval has slowed down, with the spinners having a big say in recent games. However, the batters have used the dimensions of the ground fairly well in the powerplay overs, since run-scoring is a touch easier against the new ball.

Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 130-140 being a competitive total at this venue. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Mooney, G Redmayne, M Green, C Piparo, G Voll, J Jonassen, A Kerr, H Graham, T Peschel, S Glenn and D Kimmince

Captain: B Mooney, Vice-Captain: J Jonassen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Mooney, G Harris, M Green, C Piparo, G Voll, J Jonassen, A Kerr, N Bolton, T Peschel, S Glenn and D Kimmince

Captain: G Harris, Vice-Captain: B Mooney