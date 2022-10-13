BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL, Match 1

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will take on the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the opening match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Brisbane Heat Women had a decent WBBL campaign last season, winning eight out of their 14 league matches and finishing third in the points table. The Sydney Sixers Women, on the other hand, won just four out of their 14 matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

BH-W vs SS-W Match Details

The first match of the WBBL will be played on October 13 at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park. The match is set to take place at 02:10 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BH-W vs SS-W, WBBL, Match 1

Date and Time: 13th October, 2022, 02:10 pm IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park

BH-W vs SS-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots on this track. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last couple of matches played at the venue is 136 runs.

BH-W vs SS-W Form Guide

Brisbane Heat Women: L-W-L-L-W

Sydney Sixers Women: L-L-L-L-L

BH-W vs SS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

BH-W injury/team news

The Brisbane Heat will be without Danni Wyatt and Pooja Vastrakar for their season opener.

BH-W Probable Playing 11

Amelia Kerr, Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Kerr, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons.

SS-W injury/team news

Hannah Trethewy has been added to the Sydney Sixers' squad as a replacement for Ange Reakes.

SS-W Probable Playing 11

Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson, Angie Genford.

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Alyssa Healy (13 matches, 231 runs, Strike rate: 115.50)

Alyssa managed to score 231 runs in 13 matches last season. She is a hard-hitting batter who could aplay a big knock in the upcoming game.

Top Batter pick

Georgia Voll (14 matches, 282 runs, Strike rate: 113.25)

Georgia mustered 282 runs at a strike rate in excess of 113 in 14 matches last season. She is a quality batter who could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Jess Jonassen (14 matches, 101 runs and 21 wickets, Strike rate: 93.51 and Economy Rate: 6.49)

Jonassen can help you fetch some crucial points with both the bat and ball. In the 14 matches she played last season, she scalped 21 wickets at an economy rate of 6.49 and also scored 101 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Courtney Sippel (9 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.80)

Courtney bowled pretty well in the previous edition, scalping 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.49 in nine matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

BH-W vs SS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

EPerry is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games. She was the leading run-scorer for her side in the previous edition with 358 runs and five wickets.

Grace Harris

Grace was one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Brisbane Heat Women last season, smashing 420 runs and taking six wickets in 14 outings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jess Jonassen 101 runs and 21 wickets in 14 matches Grace Harris 420 runs and 6 wickets in 14 matches Ellyse Perry 358 runs and 5 wickets in 13 matches Georgia Redmayne 437 runs in 14 matches Nicole Bolton 247 runs and 8 wickets in 13 matches

BH-W vs SS-W match expert tips

Nicole Bolton

Nicole Bolton could prove to be a great differential pick for your BH-W vs SS-W fantasy team as she can perform well with both the bat and ball. She scored 247 runs and picked up eight wickets last season.

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Suzie Bates, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Nicole Bolton, Grace Harris (vc), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Ellyse Perry (c), Suzie Bates, Mikayla Hinkley

All-rounders: Nicole Bolton, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle, Jess Kerr

