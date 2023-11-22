BHK vs GJG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 4

The 4th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see Bhilwara Kings (BHK) squaring off against Gujarat Giants (GJG) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, November 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHK vs GJG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bhilwara Kings won their first match against India Capitals by 3 wickets. They chased a massive target of 229 runs. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, lost their first match of the season to Manipal Tigers by mere margin of 10 runs.

Bhilwara Kings looks a tough opponent as per their performance in the first match and are expected to win today's match.

BHK vs GJG Match Details

The 4th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played on November 22 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHK vs GJG, Match 4

Date and Time: 22nd November 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is not too big, so players are able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions. The last match played here was between Urban Risers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars, where a total of 299 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BHK vs GJG Form Guide

BHK - W

GJG - L

BHK vs GJG Probable Playing XI

BHK Playing XI

No injury updates

Lendl Simmons (Sub), Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan ©, Chris Barnwell, Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh

GJG Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Gayle (Sub), Jacques Kallis, Richard Levi, Kevin O’Brien, Parthiv Patel (wk & c), Chirag Khurana, Rajat Bhatia, Trent Johnston, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Sulieman Benn

BHK vs GJG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Dilshan

T Dilshan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He didn't perform well in the last match but is expected to perform well in today's match. P Patel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Kallis

Y Pathan and J Kallis are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the destructive batters are expected to perform well. C Gayle is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Pathan

A Singh and I Pathan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. R Bhatia is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Emrit

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sharma and R Emrit. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. T Johnston is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BHK vs GJG match captain and vice-captain choices

I Pathan

I Pathan has always performed well in the legends league and is expected to perform again today. He can easily use the batting surface of this pitch to his advantage and also get early wickets using his swing bowling. He smashed 65 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

T Dilshan

Since the pitch is expected to help the batters, you can make T Dilshan the captain of your team. He can easily smash Gujarat Giants bowlers and score a quick half century.

5 Must-Picks for BHK vs GJG, Match 4

T Dilshan

I Pathan

J Kallis

A Singh

R Bhatia

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Patel, T Dilshan

Batters: J Kallis, C Gayle, Y Pathan

All-rounders: A Singh, I Pathan, R Bhatia

Bowlers: T Johnston, R Sharma, R Emrit

Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Patel, T Dilshan

Batters: J Kallis, S Mire, Y Pathan

All-rounders: J Karia, I Pathan, R Bhatia

Bowlers: T Johnston, R Sharma, R Emrit