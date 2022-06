BHU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Match

Bhutan Women (BHU-W) will take on Hong Kong Women (HK-W) in a Group B ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 fixture at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, 17 June.

Bhutan Women lost their first ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 game against Nepal Women after failing to chase down 95. Hong Kong Women, meanwhile, will start their campaign with this game. They recently toured the UAE, losing the series by a 4-0 margin.

BHU-W vs HK-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bhutan Women: Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden, Dechen Wangmo (c), Tshering Zangmo, Sonam Choden, Pema Seldon (wk), Tashi Lhaden, Sonam, Sangay Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Tashi Cheki.

Hong Kong Women: Kary Chan (c), Natasha Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad (wk), Mariko Hill, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Yasmin Daswani, Emma Lai, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Alison Siu.

Match Details

BHU-W vs HK-W, Group B, ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: June 18th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But with the spinners likely to get some turn, it might not be a high-scoring game.

Today’s BHU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmin Daswani has a decent record in T20Is, amassing 235 runs in 20 games so far.

Batter

Natasha Miles has played only nine T20Is in her career, accumulating 138 runs at a strike rate of 89.03.

All-rounder

Mariko Hill is the second-highest run-getter for HK-W in T20Is with 374 runs. She also has 13 wickets to her name at an economy rate of 4.85.

Bowlers

Kary Chan is HK-W's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in T20Is with 409 runs and 32 wickets, respectively.

Anju Gurung has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.29 in T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kary Chan (HK-W)

Mariko Hill (HK-W)

Anju Gurung (BHU-W)

Tshering Zangmo (BHU-W)

Betty Chan (HK-W)

Important stats for BHU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Team (T20I stats)

Kary Chan: 409 runs & 32 wickets

Betty Chan: 25 wickets

Mariko Hill: 374 runs & 13 wickets

Tshering Zangmo: 104 runs & 7 wickets

Anju Gurung: 11 wickets

BHU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction (ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmin Daswani, Emma Lai, Natasha Miles, Ngawang Choden, Mariko Hill, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Tshering Zangmo, Betty Chan, Kary Chan, Anju Gurung, Sonam Paldon.

Captain: Kary Chan. Vice-captain: Mariko Hill.

Dream11 Team for Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmin Daswani, Natasha Miles, Sangay Wangmo, Ngawang Choden, Mariko Hill, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Dechen Wangmo, Tshering Zangmo, Betty Chan, Kary Chan, Anju Gurung.

Captain: Kary Chan. Vice-captain: Tshering Zangmo.

