BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 15

Bhutan Women (BHU-W) will take on Kuwait Women (KU-W) in the 15th match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Tuesday, June 21. The Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this contest.

Both teams have performed poorly in this year's tournament so far. Bhutan have lost their last two matches while Kuwait suffered defeat in their last contest after their opener was abandoned due to rain.

Kuwait will give it their all to win the match, but Bhutan will likely prove to be a strong opponent and are favored to come out on top.

BHU-W vs KU-W Probable Playing XI

BHU-W Playing XI

Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden, Dechen Wangmo (c), Tshering Zangmo, Sonam Choden, Pema Seldon (wk), Tashi Lhaden, Sonam, Sangay Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Tashi Cheki.

KU-W Playing XI

Aakriti Bose (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Shanti Balasubramani, Siobhan Lee, Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Amna Sharif, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Maryyam Ashraf.

Match Details

Match: BHU-W vs KU-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 15.

Date and Time: 21 June 2022, 8:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is bowling-friendly and the pacers will find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the speedsters. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and both teams will likely aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Seldon, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Kuwait, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for your Dream11 side for today's match. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

N Choden and M Omar are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. Y Choden is another good pick for your fantasy team for today's game as she has performed well in recent international matches.

All-rounders

P Murali and T Zangmo are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and are also likely to complete their quota of overs. D Wangmo is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for today's game are S Paldon and A Gurung. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Hyder is another good pick as well.

Top players to pick in BHU-W vs KU-W Dream11 prediction team

S Paldon (Bhutan Women).

P Murali (Kuwait Women).

T Zangmo (Bhutan Women).

BHU-W vs KU-W: Important stats for Dream11 team

P Murali - 31 runs and one wicket.

T Zangmo - 41 runs and one wicket.

S Paldon - One run and six wickets.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Seldon, M Omar, Y Choden, N Choden, P Murali, K Khalil, T Zangmo, D Wangmo, M Hyder, S Paldon, A Gurung.

Captain: T Zangmo | Vice Captain: P Murali.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Seldon, M Omar, Y Choden, S Choden, P Murali, K Khalil, T Zangmo, D Wangmo, M Hyder, S Paldon, A Gurung.

Captain: T Zangmo | Vice Captain: D Wangmo.

