BHU-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 2

Bhutan Women (BHU-W) will take on Nepal Women (NP-W) in the 2nd match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Friday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi.

Both teams will be playing their first matches in this year's ACC Women's T20 Championship tournament. The head-to-head record and current form favors Nepal Women, who have a lot of experienced players

The Bhutan Women will give it their all to win the match, but the Nepal Women is a strong opponent. We expect Nepal Women to win today's match.

BHU-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

BHU-W Playing XI

Sonam Paldon (wk), Yshey Choden, Pema Seldon, Eva Somsel Yangzom, Dechen Wangmo, Tshering Zangmo, Ngawang Choden, Anuj Gurung, Tashi Lhaden, Tashi Cheki

NP-W Playing XI

Jyoti Pandey (wk), Indu Barma, Sarita Magar, Bindu Rawal, Apsari Begam, Sita Rana Magar, Rubina Chhetry, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai, Ashmina karmacharya

Match Details

BHU-W vs NP-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: June 17, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

BHU-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Pandey, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Bhutan Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

Y Choden and I Barma are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. A Begam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. I Barma performed exceptionally in recent international matches and she will complete her quota of four overs too.

All-rounders

R Chhetry and S Rana Magar are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Zangmo is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Kunwar and S Rai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Karmacharya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BHU-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team

S Rana Magar (NL-W)

I Barma (NP-W)

R Chhetry (NP-W)

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Pandey, I Barma, Y Choden, P Seldon, R Chhetry, T Zangmo, S Rana Magar, D Wangmo, K Kunwar, S Rai, A Karma

Captain: S Rana Magar Vice Captain: I Barma

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Pandey, I Barma, Y Choden, E Somsel, R Chhetry, T Zangmo, S Rana Magar, D Wangmo, K Kunwar, S Rai, A Karma

Captain: S Rana Magar Vice Captain: R Chhetry

