BHU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 13th T20I

The 13th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Bhutan Women (BHU-W) squaring off against Thailand Women (TL-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Bhutan Women have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Kuwait Women by 35 runs. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches, and their last match was abandoned due to rain.
These two teams have played only one head-to-head match which was won by Thailand Women by 10 wickets.
BHU-W vs TL-W Match Details
The 13th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 15 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BHU-W vs TL-W, 13th T20I match
Date and Time: 15th May 2025, 7:30 AM IST
Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Pitch Report
The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Bhutan Women and Kuwait Women, where a total of 135 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.
BHU-W vs TL-W Form Guide
BHU-W - Won 0 of their last 2 matches
TL-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
BHU-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI
BHU-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Karma Dema, Sonam Pelden, Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden (wk), Riya Pradhan, Sangay Yangzom, Tshering Choden, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Anju Gurung
TL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaihan, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Maya, T Putthawong, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi
BHU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
N Choden
N Choden is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
N Chantam
N Chantam and N Chaiwai are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Murali will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 42 runs in the last two matches. A Suwanchonrathi is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
S Choden
C Sutthiruang and S Choden are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. S Choden will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 13 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. S Chaturongrattana is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
T Putthawong
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Maya and T Putthawong. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler for today's match.
BHU-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
C Sutthiruang
C Sutthiruang was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.
S Choden
S Choden is one of the most crucial picks from the Bhutan Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She smashed 13 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for BHU-W vs TL-W, 13th T20I match
C Sutthiruang
S Choden
T Putthawong
S Chaturongrattana
P Maya
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: N Choden
Batters: N Chantam
All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, T Zangmo, S Chaturongrattana, S Choden
Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, P Maya, A Gurung
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: N Choden
Batters: N Chiawai
All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, T Zangmo, S Chaturongrattana, S Choden
Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, P Maya, A Gurung, S Laomi
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️