BHU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 13th T20I

The 13th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Bhutan Women (BHU-W) squaring off against Thailand Women (TL-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BHU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bhutan Women have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Kuwait Women by 35 runs. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches, and their last match was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match which was won by Thailand Women by 10 wickets.

BHU-W vs TL-W Match Details

The 13th T20I of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 15 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHU-W vs TL-W, 13th T20I match

Date and Time: 15th May 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Bhutan Women and Kuwait Women, where a total of 135 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

BHU-W vs TL-W Form Guide

BHU-W - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

TL-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BHU-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI

BHU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Karma Dema, Sonam Pelden, Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden (wk), Riya Pradhan, Sangay Yangzom, Tshering Choden, Tshering Zangmo, Dechen Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Anju Gurung

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaihan, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Maya, T Putthawong, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi

BHU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Choden

N Choden is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Chantam

N Chantam and N Chaiwai are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Murali will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 42 runs in the last two matches. A Suwanchonrathi is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Choden

C Sutthiruang and S Choden are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. S Choden will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 13 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. S Chaturongrattana is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Putthawong

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Maya and T Putthawong. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler for today's match.

BHU-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sutthiruang

C Sutthiruang was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

S Choden

S Choden is one of the most crucial picks from the Bhutan Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She smashed 13 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BHU-W vs TL-W, 13th T20I match

C Sutthiruang

S Choden

T Putthawong

S Chaturongrattana

P Maya

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Choden

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, T Zangmo, S Chaturongrattana, S Choden

Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, P Maya, A Gurung

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Choden

Batters: N Chiawai

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, T Zangmo, S Chaturongrattana, S Choden

Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, P Maya, A Gurung, S Laomi

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

