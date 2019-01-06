Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The 20th match of this year's BBL sees the defending champions, Adelaide Strikers, take on Sydney Sixers in what promises to a closely fought match between two of the best bowling units in the league. With the Adelaide Oval playing host to this potential thriller, all eyes will be set upon overseas players, Rashid Khan and Tom Curran, who have lead the way for their respective teams so far in the Big Bash League. As the tournament progresses into a stage where the table takes shape, a win is imperative for both team sitting with three wins apiece.

Squads

Adelaide Strikers:

Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Michael Cormack, David Grant, Travis Head, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Peter Siddle, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Nick Winter

Sydney Sixers:

Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Denly, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, Greg West, Ben Manenti

Playing XI Updates:

Adelaide Strikers: Peter Siddle is back again for the defending champions. He will replace Ben Laughlin, who is rested for the clash against the Sixers keeping in mind the gruelling effect that a fourteen match tournament has on a player.

The rest of the team should be unchanged with Adelaide winning their last two matches rather emphatically. Both openers are in good form with the middle order performing when required.

Possible XI: Carey(WK), Weatherald, Ingram(C), Short, Wells, Lehmann, Rashid, Neser, Siddle, O'Connor and Stanlake.

Sydney Sixers: The Sixers performed admirably against an all-conquering Hobart Hurricanes side and took the game deep into the last over as well. Ben Manenti has been wayward in the last two games and could be swapped for Lloyd Pope.

With perhaps the best bowling unit so far in the season, the big four comprising of Dwarshius, Curran, Abbott and O'Keefe are crucial to the Sixers' chances of stealing a win against Adelaide.

Possible XI: Denly, Avendano, Hughes, Henriques(C), Silk, Phillipe(WK), Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius, O'Keefe and Pope

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey should be in all ideal cases preferred over Josh Phillipe with the Aussie Vice Captain in good knick batting up the order. His partnerships with Jake Weatherald have been critical to Adelaide over the last two years and more of the same will be expected of Carey.

Batsmen: Colin Ingram and Daniel Hughes have been in good form with both left-handers scoring one fifty in their last two games. Against quality bowling, both of them would be prime contenders to do well and lead the team towards a victory. Jonathan Wells has played his role to perfection this season and should be backed to finish up the innings on a high. Jake Weatherald is also a viable option to go for considering his recent form.

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Tom Curran and Matthew Short are the best options to go for. Curran has already picked up ten wickets so far adding to valuable runs in the lower middle order. Michael Neser can also be a good option considering the fact that in Laughlin's absence, Neser will be entrusted with the death overs.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Steve O'Keefe have been amongst the best spinners this season. SOK leads the bowling charts with eleven wickets while the Afghan leggie has picked eight wickets while playing a match lesser than SOK. Sean Abbott was brilliant in his first three overs against Hobart untill he was taken to the cleaners by George Bailey. Despite the minor glitch, Abbott should be entrusted along with returning Peter Siddle.

Captain: Moises Henriques is back amongst the runs with concrete scores in his last two games and would be itching to tee off. All-rounder Tom Curran and Rashid Khan are also attractive options to choose as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey(WK), Jono Wells, Colin Ingram, Moises Henriques, Matthew Short, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Sean Abbott, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan and Steve O'Keefe. Captain: Moises Henriques

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey(WK), Jake Weatherald, Colin Ingram, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Michael Neser, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe and Billy Stanlake. Captain: Rashid Khan

