Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Coming into the 13th match of Big Bash League with comprehensive wins behind them, the Hobart Hurricanes take on perennial favourites, Perth Scorchers. With two of the most well-balanced teams in the BBL facing off against each other, we are sure to witness a cracking match at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

Squads to pick from:

Hobart Hurricanes

Jofra Archer, George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, David Moody, Tim Paine, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Perth Scorchers:

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Usman Qadir, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

Playing XI Updates:

Hobart Hurricanes: No one would want to disturb the winning combination that Hobart has in their possession although there a few key areas worth looking into. Alex Doolan should keep his place in the side with the Tasmanian not getting a chance to bat during the Hurricanes' win over the Thunder

Possible XI: Wade(WK&C), Short, Doolan, McDermott, Bailey, Milenko, Faulkner, Botha, Archer, Rose and Meredith.

Perth Scorchers: Perth Scorchers have been utterly brilliant with the ball and it is their batting that has let them down on a few crucial junctures. The biggest news for them is the return of Cameron Bancroft to the Perth set-up after serving a ban imposed by Cricket Australia for ball tampering. He should slot in for Josh Inglis and take over the gloves as well. Apart from the one change, Scorchers should be pretty happy with the balance of the side.

Possible XI: Bancroft(WK), Klinger, Bosisto, Turner(C), Cartwright, Agar, Willey, Jhye Richardson, Coulter-Nile, Behrendorff, and Tye.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade has been in sensational form while leading his team from the front with the bat. In spite of Wade smashing a brilliant fifty against the Thunder, he has yet to face quality swing bowling till now with Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, and Nathan Coulter-Nile already wreaking havoc against the Strikers. Cameron Bancroft would be the ideal choice but considering his lack of game time against quality attacks over the past nine months, Wade could also be given the nod.

Batsmen: Like his opening partner, D'Arcy Short has also been good form for the Hurricanes this season and is one player who cannot be overlooked. Veteran batsman Michael Klinger has looked out of sorts so far in BBL 2018 but is just a couple of good shots away from a big innings.

Ben McDermott and Ashton Turner are ideal choices to round off the batting quota with both the batsmen anchoring the middle orders of their respective sides. Hilton Cartwright is also a viable option to go.

All-rounders: With the Launceston pitch on the slower side, spinners will be key for either team's success. Johan Botha and Ashton Agar are great choices to look into with their skill sets. James Faulkner could be more than handy too with his off-cutters.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer had on off-day against the Thunder but is too good to stay down for long. Nathan Coulter-Nile has been fairly successful so far in the BBL and should be a handy pick while his fellow pacer, Jason Behrendorff can also fill in.

Andrew Tye has had a brilliant 2018 and would like to cap it off with a strong performance on what would be a suitable pitch for his style of bowling. Clive Rose and Riley Meredith have been decent so far and are also good options to for.

Captain: Michael Klinger's age and form might go against him but his class should stand out for the Perth Scorchers this Sunday. D'Arcy Short is also a great option with his leg-spin being put into good use by captain Matthew Wade.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft(WK), Michael Klinger, D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Johan Botha, James Faulkner, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft(WK), D'Arcy Short, Michael Klinger, Hilton Cartwright, Ben McDermott, Johan Botha, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, and Jason Behrendorff. Captain: Michael Klinger.

