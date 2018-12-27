Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips



Two of the three unbeaten teams will be putting their unbeaten status on the line on Friday as the Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Both teams have clinched key phases in the match with extraordinary hitting and accurate bowling in the middle overs and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run at the expense of each other.

Squads to pick from

Hobart Hurricanes

Jofra Archer, George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, David Moody, Tim Paine, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Sydney Thunder:

Fawad Ahmed, Jos Buttler, Pat Cummins, Callum Ferguson, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Rainbird, Joe Root, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Shane Watson, Jono Cook

Playing XI Updates:

Hobart Hurricanes: No one would want to disturb the winning combination that Hobart has in their possession although there a few spots worth looking into. Alex Doolan has been undone on both occasions by quality spin bowling with the Aussie getting out to Mujeeb and Lammichane in the two games he has played in.

But, Hobart management should persist with the former Aussie Test batsmen for one more game. Batting depth is key for Hobart with Archer, a pinch hitter of sorts, batting at number 9.

Possible XI: Wade(WK&C), Short, Doolan, McDermott, Bailey, Milenko, Faulkner, Botha, Archer, Rose and Meredith.

Sydney Thunder: Walking along similar lines as that of their opponents, Sydney Thunder do not have any cause for changes which should see them field the same eleven that played against local rivals, Sydney Sixers. Nathan McAndrew was expensive towards the end and could be swapped for Gurinder Sandhu.

Arjun Nair was added to the squad for this match but should sit this one out with Jono Cook and Fawad Ahmed doing well against the Sixers. With an inexperienced yet talented bowling unit, the onus will be on Watson and Buttler to pave the win for a third consecutive win.

Possible XI: Watson(C), Buttler(WK), Ferguson, Root, Sangha, Sams, Green, Jono Cook, Rainbird, Fawad, Sandhu/McAndrew

Fantasy Tips and Predictions:

Wicket-keeper: With both the keepers in good batting form, Jos Buttler's audacity and explosiveness should give him the nod with the Englishman hitting in a superb 50 last time he faced the Hobart Hurricanes. Although Wade isn't a bad option, Buttler should be the ideal choice.

Batsmen: Shane Watson and Joe Root are yet to come good in this year's BBL. While both have shown glimpses of their unquestionable ability, a match-winning innings is expected from one of them against the Hurricanes. D'Arcy Short has been in good touch this season and like Buttler, he also has a blistering half-century to his name the last time they faced off against each other. McDermott and Bailey are also good option to look into for the fantasy teams.

All-rounders: Daniel Sams been the best player of the Sydney Thunder so far with match-defining performances in both their matches. He has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 193.75 and has picked up a six wickets in the two matches. He cannot be left out of your fantasy team at any cost. James Faulkner has also played his role to perfection for the Hobart Hurricanes and is a decent option to go for.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer has been very good for the Hurricanes with key wickets at crucial junctures of the match. Fawad Ahmed sprung back to form with a three-wicket haul against the Sixers and the Hobart wicket should help the leggie. Chris Green and Riley Meredith are good options with both of them capable of bowling accurately in the middle overs.

Captain: Jos Buttler and D'Arcy Short are obvious choices for the captain with their records and reputation. Shane Watson, who has yet to fire can also be a viable option for the captain.

Fantasy suggestion #1: Matthew Wade(WK), D'Arcy Short, Shane Watson, Joe Root, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, James Faulkner, Daniel Sams, Jofra Archer, Fawad Ahmed, Riley Meredith, Chris Green. Captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy suggestion #2: Jos Buttler(WK), Shane Watson, Jason Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, James Faulkner, Daniel Sams, Jofra Archer, Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed and Riley Meredith. Captain: Shane Watson

