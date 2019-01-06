Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 108 // 06 Jan 2019, 20:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After starting the season with impressive wins over Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades would want to rekindle that form as they take on the table-toppers, Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart has been the most complete team of all this season and deserves their No.1 ranking in the points table. With both teams eager for a win, the Docklands is set to host a thriller.

Squads to pick from:

Melbourne Renegades:

Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan Shinwari, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Beau Webster, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth

Hobart Hurricanes

Jofra Archer, George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, David Moody, Tim Paine, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Playing XI Updates:

Melbourne Renegades: The biggest piece to come out of the Renegades is the return of their captain, Aaron Finch. With the Renegades struggling for runs, Finch's introduction is sure to rejuvenate them. The bowling unit looks more or less settled with Boyce and Nabi doing well for them with spin.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Harper(WK), White, Cooper, Nabi, Christian, Webster, Wildermuth, Boyce, Kane Richardson, and Usman Khan Shinwari.

Hobart Hurricanes: The Hurricanes are well set for the rest of the tournament with their best XI already sorted out. The only possible liability in the team previously was Alex Doolan who replied his critics with a dominant helping hand to man-of-the-match, D'Arcy Short. Bailey and McDermott have done well.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Wade(WK&C), Short, Doolan, McDermott, Bailey, Milenko, Botha, Faulkner, Archer, Rose, and Meredith.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade is the ideal choice with his penchant for going big in the first six overs. Wade and Short have been the best batting pair by far with the duo scoring the bulk of the runs for Hobart.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch's record warranties a place in all fantasy sides. McDermott and Alex Doolan are viable options to go for with both of them contributing at key moments to take Hobart over the line. Cameron White has been dismal so far this season but a quality player such as White shouldn't be held down for long. Expect a good score from the big Victorian.

All-rounders: Either of Mohammed Nabi or Daniel Christian or even both should make fantasy sides considering their abilities in all three facets of the game. While Johan Botha had an outing to remember against the Sixers with three wickets, but considering the nature of the Docklands pitch, James Faulkner is the more obvious choice.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer and Riley Meredith have been utterly sensational for Hobart. Both of them have clocked over 145+ kmph and have a well disguised slower ball on top it. Both of them are invaluable to any team. Usman Khan Shinwari and Kane Richardson have led the Renegades bowling unit well and should be preferred as well. Cameron Boyce's form could also make him a pick to look into.

Captain: Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short are the main candidate for their prowess with the bat although Mohammed Nabi would also be one for the taking.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade(WK), Ben McDermott, Alex Doolan, Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Mohammed Nabi, James Faulkner, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Richardson, and Usman Khan Shinwari. Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper(WK), Aaron Finch, Cameron White, D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, James Faulkner, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Cameron Boyce, and Usman Khan Shinwari. Captain: D'Arcy Short

Advertisement