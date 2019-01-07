Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Sydney Thunder vs. Brisbane Heat, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 139 // 07 Jan 2019, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brisbane would want to build on their new found momentum against their opponents if they are to break into the top half of the table

The Big Bash League comes live on Tuesday from Sydney where the home team, Sydney Thunder take on a Chris Lynn led- Brisbane Heat.

After winning their first match of the season, Brisbane would want to build on their new found momentum against their opponents if they are to break into the top half of the table.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder has relied heavily on Jos Buttler and Daniel Sams so far and would want sizeable contributions from the likes of Shane Watson and Joe Root, who are yet to get going in this season.

With two valuable points hanging in the balance, Sydney Thunder would ideally aim to continue their unbeaten streak at home at the expense of the Heat.

Squads to pick from:

Sydney Thunder:

Fawad Ahmed, Jos Buttler, Pat Cummins, Callum Ferguson, Ryan Gibson, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Rainbird, Joe Root, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Shane Watson

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson

Playing XI Updates:

Sydney Thunder: No changes are expected from the Thunder with the bowling unit have done well collectively on several occasions. Jason Sangha, Shane Watson and Joe Root will have to step up if they are to compete against an explosive Heat batting.

Possible XI: Buttler(WK), Watson(C), Root, Ferguson, Sangha, Sams, Green, Rainbird, Cook, Sandhu and Rainbird.

Advertisement

Brisbane Heat: Marnus Labuschagne is back for the Heat but wouldn't trouble the line up that won against Perth Scorchers.

While there is a possibility of Mitchell Swepson being recalled into the side instead of Josh Lalor. Matt Renshaw should hold on to his position in the middle order.

Possible XI: Bryant, McCullum, Lynn(C), Renshaw, Burns, Cutting, Pierson(WK), Pattinson, Doggett, Swepson and Mujeeb.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler has been in pristine form and currently leads the runscoring charts with 268 runs in six matches. With Jimmy Pierson slated to bat in the lower middle order, Buttler would be the ideal pick to go for.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn and Max Bryant have been explosive at the top of the order. Both of them are viable options to go for along with the experienced pair of Callum Ferguson and Joe Root.

With Mujeeb and Pattinson in the opposition ranks, Root will have to put up a good show if the Thunder are to win the match. Matt Renshaw could also be considered.

All-rounders: Ben Cutting and Daniel Sams are the ideal options to go for. Both of them have contributed with both bat and ball and are invaluable to any fantasy side.

Bowlers: Mujeeb was sensational against Perth Scorchers and particularly Michael Klinger. He is slowly getting accustomed to the BBL and could pick a couple of wickets in the powerplay.

Fawad Ahmed and Chris Green have been impressive with the ball and will be crucial to the Thunder's fortunes. James Pattinson is also a good option to choose as well.

Captain: The more popular choices would be Chris Lynn and Jos Buttler with their penchant for destruction with the bat in hand. Considering current form, both of them are perfect selections as well though Max Bryant and Joe Root could also be backed with the mantle of captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler(WK), Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Joe Root, Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams, James Pattinson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Green. Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler(WK), Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Joe Root, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Green and Brendan Doggett. Captain: Chris Lynn

Advertisement