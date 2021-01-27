BIH vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match - January 27th, 2021

The fourth quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will see Bihar square off against Rajasthan at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Bihar have won all five games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season and come into this fixture having beaten Arunachal Pradesh by 18 runs.

On the other hand, their opponents for the night, Rajasthan too come in with a three-wicket win over Vidarbha.

Rajasthan will have to do without the Chahar brothers, however. Rahul Chahar is among the five standby players of the Indian test squad while Deepak Chahar is injured and out of the game.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Bihar:

Ashutosh Aman (Captain), Mohit Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Shasheem Rathour, Sachin Kumar, Amod Yadav, Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Samar Quadri, Vikash Ranjan, Yashasvi Rishav, Vikash Yadav, S Gani

Rajasthan:

Rajesh Bishnoi, Yash Kothari, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ashok Maneria (captain), Rajat Chaudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Chanrapaul Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XIs

Bihar: Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, S Gani, Mohammad Rahmatullah, Sachin Kumar, Vikash Yadav, Amod Yadav, Samar Quadri, Ashutosh Aman, Mohit Kumar.

Rajasthan: Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria(captain), Arjit Gupta,T-ul-Haq, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Bihar vs Rajasthan, Quarter-Final 4

Date: 27th January 2021, at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Pitch Report

A similar sort of surface to the ones that were seen for the first two quarterfinals is expected. The pacers should get some movement early on with the pitch getting slower as the match progresses. The team winning the toss will look to bat second.

BIH vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BIH vs RJS Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manender Narender Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashutosh Aman, Sachin Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Samar Quadri, Arjit Gupta

Captain: Ravi Bishnoi Vice-Captain: Ashok Menaria

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manender Narender Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashutosh Aman, Sachin Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Samar Quadri, Arjit Gupta

Captain: Mahipal Lomror Vice-Captain: Ashutosh Aman