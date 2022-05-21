BJSS vs LKL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 5

Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) will take on Lanka Lions (LKL) in the fifth match of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 tournament on Saturday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Both teams are making their debut in the tournament The match is likely to be exciting due to the presence of several veteran players in both teams.

Bukit Jalil Sports School have more experienced players and many well-known names, so the contest is likely to go their way. Nevertheless, a high-scoring encounter is expected, with the Lanka Lions to narrowly come up short.

BJSS vs LKL Probable Playing XIs

BJSS

W Muhammad (wk), M Hairil Harisan, A Akmal, M Azim Hazimi Ramli, M Haziq Aiman, A Malik, S Hettige, M Adam Hakimi, M Nazril Rahman, S Hetti, and A Maliki Ismail.

LKL

A Hijas (wk), U Anuruddha Sathkumara, M Faris Iskandar, N Wijesinghe, D Warusavithana, M Rifqi Iman, M Khairullah, J Prasantha, S Perera, P Wickramasinghe, and T Pabagya Liyanage.

Match Details

Match: BJSS vs LKL, MCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 5.

Date and Time: May 21, 2022; 7:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a balanced one and is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. A high-scoring game could ensue, with spinners likely to be key in the middle overs. Chasing is a bit easier on this pitch, so both teams would love to bowl first after winning the toss.

BJSS vs LKL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Both W Muhammad and A Hijas are good wicketkeeper picks for today's Dream11 game, as they're expected to bat in the top order. They were in top-notch form recently, so you can expect a lot of runs from the two.

Batters

M Luqman is a good batter pick for your Dream11 fantasy team, as he will likely bowl his quota of four overs and bat in the top order. He has performed well with the bat and has taken three wickets in two games.

All-rounders

S Hettige is a good all-rounder fantasy pick from the Bukit Jalil Sports School team, as he's a destructive batter who can also bowl well. He took six wickets in three games in his previous tournament. The other good all-rounder picks in your Dream11 fantasy team could be M Haziq and M Khairullah.

Bowlers

S Perera is a good bowler pick for your Dream11 fantasy team, as he'll likely bat at number 6 or 7 and also bowl his quota of four overs. In his last game, he scored 42 runs and took a wicket. J Prasantha and M Adam are two other good fantasy bowling picks for this game.

Top three players to pick in BJSS vs LKL Dream11 prediction team

S Perera (LKL).

S Hettige (BJSS).

M Luqman (BJSS).

Key stats for BJSS vs LKL Dream11 prediction team

S Hettige - 6 wickets.

S Perera - 42 runs and 1 wicket.

M Haziq - 48 runs.

Bukit Jalil Sports School vs Lanka Lions Dream11 Prediction (MCA T20 Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: W Muhammad, A Hijas, U Anuruddha, M Azim, M Luqman, S Hettige, M Haziq, J Prasantha, S Perera, P Wickramasinghe, and M Adam.

Captain: M Luqman. Vice Captain: S Hettige.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: W Muhammad, A Hijas, N Wijesinghe, M Azim, M Luqman, S Hettige, M Khairullah, M Haziq, J Prasantha, S Perera, and M Adam.

Captain: S Perera. Vice Captain: M Luqman.

Edited by Bhargav