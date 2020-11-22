BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Triangular T20 Match – November 23rd, 2020

PCB Blasters will take on PCB Challengers in the second match of the Women’s National Triangular T20 competition.

In the Women's National triangular opener, which was held on Sunday in Rawalpindi, PCB Blasters were beaten by PCB Dynamites. Blasters failed to make the most out of what looked like a good track to bat on, and their innings lacked panache.

Meanwhile, PCB Challengers will be playing their first match in the Women's National triangular. They will look to score big and bat the Blasters out of the game. With these two teams contesting the final last season, the Challengers would love to begin the tournament with a win.

Women's National Triangular T20: Squads to choose from

Blasters Women

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan, Anoosha Nasir, Khadija Chishty, Noreen Yaqoob.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Predicted Playing-11

Blasters Women

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

Match Details

Match: PCB Blasters Women vs PCB Challengers Women, Match 2

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and time: 23rd November, 2020; 01:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

As the Women's Triangular is a T20 competition between just three teams, the pitch in Rawalpindi has been curated for thrill and excitement. The track is good to bat on, and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. Teams will look to score in excess of 150 runs, as any score below that could be easy to chase down on this surface.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asma Amin, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Ayesha Naseem, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Hafsa Amjad, Bismah Maroof, Anam Amin, Waheeda Akhtar, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Bismah Maroof. Vice-Captain: Aliya Riaz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Hafsa Amjad, Bismah Maroof, Maham Tariq, Waheeda Akhtar, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Javeria Khan. Vice-Captain: Muneeba Ali.