BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's One Day, Match 5

The fifth match of the Pakistan Women's One Day will see PCB Blasters Women (BLA-W) squaring off against PCB Challengers Women (CHA-W) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Wednesday, May 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

PCB Challengers Women have lost both of their last two matches. PCB Blasters Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. PCB Challengers Women will give it their all to win the match, but PCB Blasters Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Pakistan Women's One Day will be played on May 31 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLA-W vs CHA-W, Match 5

Date and Time: May 31, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites, where a total of 350 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Form Guide

BLA-W - L W L

CHA-W - L L

BLA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XI

BLA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Ali (wk), A Zafar, I Javed, S Riaz, D Majid, A Bilal, A Amin, D Baig, S Nazir, S Tariq, Z Un Nisa

CHA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

F Mehmood (wk), J Khan, J Rauf, O Sohail, H Sajjad, N Yaqoob, K Hafeez, S Iqbal, S Malik, A Kainaat, M Tariq

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. F Mehmood is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Zafar

A Zafar and J Rauf are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Yaqoob played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kainaat

A Bilal and A Kainaat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Imtiaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Baig

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Baig and S Nazir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Malik is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLA-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Baig

D Baig will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 239 points in the last three matches.

A Zafar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Zafar the captain as she will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 185 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLA-W vs CHA-W, Match 5

M Ali

D Baig

A Kainaat

A Zafar

A Bilal

PCB Blasters Women vs PCB Challengers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

PCB Blasters Women vs PCB Challengers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: A Zafar, N Yaqoob, J Khan, J Rauf, I Javed

All-rounders: A Kainaat, A Bilal

Bowlers: D Baig, S Nazir, S Malik

PCB Blasters Women vs PCB Challengers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: A Zafar, O Sohail, J Khan, J Rauf, I Javed

All-rounders: A Kainaat, A Bilal

Bowlers: D Baig, S Nazir, A Amin

