BLB vs BUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - June 28th, 2021

Blinders Blizzards and Budapest Blinders will lock horns in Hungary on Monday in Match 1 & 2 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

Both sides will make their ECS debuts in the upcoming edition of the ECS T10 Hungary, which is slated to begin on June 28. The two sides will look to start their ECS campaign with a bang.

On that note, here we take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Hungary fixture between Blinders Blizzards and Budapest Blinders.

#3 Onur Ozkul

Turkish all-rounder Onur Ozkul will ply his trade for Blinders Blizzards in the upcoming edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. He is someone who can contribute with both the bat and the ball and will surely fetch you a good number of points in the season opener.

#2 Sachin Chauhan

Blinders Blizzards' wicket-keeper batsman Sachin Chauhan is a must-pick for your Dream11 team. The player carries vast experience on his back, having played in the Hungarian cricket circuit over the last six seasons. Chauhan will play a key role for the Blizzards in the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Hungary.

Skipper Sachin will look to lead his side from the front and take them to the silverware in their debut season.

#1 Steffan Gooch

Budapest Blinders skipper Steffan Gooch is an ECS record-holder, having picked up six wickets for just a couple of runs from two overs in the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Hungary.

Gooch will look to add a few more records to his tally in the coming season. He can also play a key role with the bat. Gooch's form and all-round abilities make him the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 side.

