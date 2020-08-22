ECS Hungary T10 2020: Steffan Gooch enters record books with figures of 6/2 from two overs

Royal Tigers Cricket Club (RTCC) all-rounder Steffan Gooch on Saturday registered record figures of 2-1-2-6 from his quota of two overs against Baggy Blues Cricket Club as part of the ongoing ECS Hungary T10 League 2020.

As per records, Gooch's 6/2 is the best performance by a bowler in the ECS T10 tournaments, with three bowlers having picked five-wicket hauls in the history of the competition.

Gooch, who is also known to keep wickets for his side, was a force to reckon with throughout the game and struck with just the second ball he bowled in his first over.

The right-arm medium fast bowler came in to bowl the third over of the first innings, with BBCC off to a brisk start. The pacer struck with his second ball, inducing a top-edge that was pouched by the wicketkeeper.

Gooch struck on the very next ball too, casting new batsman David Williams as the latter's attempt to flick was just late enough to see the battle knock down the stumps. While Gooch did not manage to pick up a hat-trick, a jaffa on the fourth ball pegged back Sachin Chauhan's off-stump as the RTCC bowler celebrated his third wicket in just four balls.

Next man in Sean Brennan carefully watched out the final delivery but was lucky not to get out as he missed a flick and Gooch finished his first over with a triple-wicket maiden.

Gooch picked up three wickets in his second over in ECS Hungary T10 League 2020

After a fantastic show from his first over, Gooch returned to wreck havoc in his second and final over of the match. A wide down the leg side was the first run off his bowling but soon enough, Gooch first trapped Brennan and then opener Vinoth Ravindran plumb in front to register a five-wicket haul.

A single between the two dismissals was the lone run scored off the bat as Gooch further added one more wicket to his kitty with a searing yorker that was too good to handle for Tonmoy Gomes.

On the back of a magical performance from Gooch, BBCC were bowled out for 40 from 8.5 overs, setting a rather easy 41-run target for the RTCC to chase.

Gooch starred with the bat as well for RTCC, scoring a 13-ball 18* coming in at No.3 as he helped his side get over the line in just six overs to pick up an important win in the ECS Hungary T10 League 2020.