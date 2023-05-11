BLB vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s St Lucia T10 match – May 11, 2023  

The Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLB) and the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) are set to lock horns in the St Lucia T10 on Friday, May 12. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia will host the contest.

The Mindoo Heritage won one out of two matches last season and finished third in the Group B points table with a net run rate of 2.276. The Leatherbacks will also be looking to get off to a flying start.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BLB vs CCMH game:

#3 Shervon Joseph (BLS) – 8 credits

Shervon Joseph has played eight T10 matches so far in his career and has racked up 163 runs at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 156.70 with a top score of 53 to show for his efforts.

He is also more than an effective bowler, having picked up six wickets at an average of 18.66 and a strike rate of 11. Fantasy users should pick him for the BLB vs CCMH match.

#2 Jamaal James (CCMH) – 7.5 credits

Jamaal James is a must-pick for the BLB vs CCMH match. He has scored 139 runs from five innings in T10 cricket at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 85.80 with a top score of 40 to show for his efforts.

James is also very handy with the ball, having scalped six wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.19 with a three-wicket haul to his name.

#1 Stephen Mitchel (CCMH) – 8 credits

Stephen Mitchel has played three matches thus far, scoring 72 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 180 with a top score of an unbeaten 51 to his name. He also has three wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.75 with best figures of 2/17.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's BLB vs CCMH Dream11 contest? Jamaal James Stephen Mitchel 54 votes