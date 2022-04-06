BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 will see the Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) lock horns with the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

Both the Blasters and Warriors started their Spice Isle T10 League 2022 campaigns with a big win earlier in the week. While the Warriors banked on their bowling attack to deliver the goods, the likes of Devon Smith and Kavem Hodge impressed for the Blasters. Although the Bay Leaf Blasters have a resourceful squad in place, they will start as underdogs against Andre Fletcher and Co. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Grenada.

BLB vs NW Probable Playing 11 Today

BLB XI

Devon Smith (c), Amikel Dubissette, Kayden Felix, Kavem Hodge, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Jerlani Robinson, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk) and St Nickozi Hillaire

NW XI

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Keron Cottoy, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Keishon Marshall, Alex Moses and Seandell Regis

Match Details

BLB vs NW, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 6th April 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the National Cricket Stadium with there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around, but the dimensions of the ground will go against them. There could be some turn available off the surface, but the margin for error isn't much. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being a must in this format.

Today’s BLB vs NW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith: Denis Smith is a well-known name in the Spice Isle T10 League, having starred for the Bay Leaf Blasters last season as well. Although he didn't get a chance to show his ability in the previous game, his knack for scoring quick runs should give him the nod in your fantasy team.

Batter

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher didn't get many runs in the last game, getting out cheaply against the Saffron Strikers. However, Fletcher is perhaps the biggest attraction in the Spice Isle T10 League this season, owing to his explosive batting ability. Given his potential and recent form, Fletcher is a fine addition to your BLB vs NW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Keron Cottoy: Keron Cottoy had a decent outing in the previous game, picking up two wickets against the Strikers. Cottoy's experience in this format and recent form in the Vincy Premier League holds him in good stead. Adding his pinch-hitting ability into the mix makes him a must-have in your BLB vs NW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shermon Lewis: Shermon Lewis churned out an economical spell in his first Spice Isle T10 League 2022 outing, using his variations and accuracy to good effect. Lewis has some experience to fall back on as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLB vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher (NW)

Keron Cottoy (NW)

Kavem Hodge (BLB)

Important stats for BLB vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Kavem Hodge - 214 runs in 7 innings in Vincy Premier League T10 2022, Average: 35.67

Andre Fletcher - 193 runs in 8 innings in Vincy Premier League 10 2022, Average: 32.17

Nelon Pascal - 7 wickets in 10 innings in Spice Isle T10 2021, Average: 27.00

BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

BLB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Wavel, D Smith, A Fletcher, J Robinson, K Hodge, K Cottoy, S Joseph, A Alexis, S Lewis, R Rogers and H Jackson.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: K Hodge.

BLB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Smith, D Smith, A Fletcher,S Regis, K Hodge, K Cottoy, S Joseph, A Dubissette, S Lewis, R Rogers and H Jackson.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: Devon Smith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar