BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) squaring off against Nutmeg Warriors (NW). The La Sagesse Park in Grenada will host the match on Tuesday, May 20. Here's all you need to know about the BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bay Leaf Blasters have won two of their last five matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Saffron Strikers by six wickets. Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, have won three of their last five. They lost their last match against Clove Challengers by 8 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 11 matches. Nutmeg Warriors have won seven matches, while Bay Leaf Blasters have won four.

BLB vs NW Match Details

The 18th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 20 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLB vs NW, 18th Match

Date and Time: 20th May 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last one played at this venue was between Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

BLB vs NW Form Guide

BLB - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

NW - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

BLB vs NW Probable Playing XI

BLB Playing XI

No injury updates

T Bishop, M Narine, K Cottoy, D Douglas (wk), B Wavel (wk), I Joseph, D George, C Blache, D Alexander, D Walcott, A Ramnauth

NW Playing XI

No injury updates

D Charles, K Ramdoo, J Andrew (wk), K Andrew, A Fletcher (wk), J Olive, B Nyron, T Francis, J Thomas, C Alexander, E Toussaint

BLB vs NW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 137 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches. D Douglas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Cottoy

K Cottoy and M Daniel are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K Cottoy is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. K Andrew is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Charles

D Charles and M Narine are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Charles will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 125 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches. I Joseph is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Toussaint

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Thomas and E Toussaint. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. E Toussaint will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken six wickets in the last five matches. D Alexander is another good bowler for today's match.

BLB vs NW match captain and vice-captain choices

D Charles

D Charles is one of the most crucial picks from the Nutmeg Warriors as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 125 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches.

M Narine

M Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Bay Leaf Blasters squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 59 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLB vs NW, 18th Match

M Narine

I Joseph

D Charles

E Toussaint

A Fletcher

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Nutmeg Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Nutmeg Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, A Fletcher, D Douglas

Batters: K Cottoy, M Daniel

All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, D Walcott, D Charles

Bowlers: J Thomas, E Toussaint

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Nutmeg Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Andrew, A Fletcher

Batters: M Daniel

All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, D Walcott, D Charles, B Nyron

Bowlers: J Thomas, E Toussaint, D Alexander

