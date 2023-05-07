BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Qualifier 1

The Qualifier of the Spice Isle T10 will see the Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) square off against the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be a top-of-the-table clash as both teams dominated the league stage. Nutmeg Warriors won five of their eight league stage matches, losing two, while one game ended in no result. They topped the table and qualified for the playoffs.

The Bay Leaf Blasters, on the other hand, lost three of their eight matches and won the other five. They finished second in the points table and qualified for this stage.

The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final, while the loser will get another chance in Eliminator 2 to make it to the summit clash.

BLB vs NW Match Details

The Qualifier 1 of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 8 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's. The match will commence at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLB vs NW, Qualifier 1, Spice Isle T10 2023

Date and Time: May 8, 2023, Monday; 12.00 am IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

BLB vs NW Probable Playing XIs

BLB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLB Probable Playing XI

D Smith, Devon Smith, H Campbell, B Wavel, C Croney, N Shaba, A Kelshon, R Rogers, K Hamilton, B Nyron, and A Ramnauth.

NW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NW Probable Playing XI

J Andrew, Andre Fletcher, K Cottoy, N Sunil, T Bishop, S Joseph, S Descartes, A Alexis, I Joseph, J Thomas, A Moses, and C Alexander.

BLB vs NW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith

Denis Smith has been outstanding with the bat in the top-order in this tournament. He is surely the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher has been in brilliant touch with the bat in this tournament. He has scored runs at a high scoring rate on a consistent basis, which makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

N Shaba

N Shaba has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He will be a key pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowlers

R Rogers

Rogoers has been lethal with the ball in this tournament. He has consistently changed the complexion of matches with the ball in hand and that makes him a brilliant choice for the match.

BLB vs NW match captain and vice-captain choices

R Rogers

R ROgers has been in brilliant form with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up regular wickets and created an impact on a consistent basis. Rogers will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

N Shaba

Shaba has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and also picked up wickets at important stages. This makes him a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BLB vs NW, Qualifier 1

Denis Smith

Devon Smith

Andre Fletcher

N Shaba

R Rogers

BLB vs NW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Qualifier 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith

Batters: Devon Smith, Andre Fletcher, H Campbell

All-rounders: S Descartes, S Joseph, A Kelshon, N Shaba

Bowlers: R Rogers, J Thomas, I Joseph

BLB vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Qualifier 1, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith

Batters: Devon Smith, Andre Fletcher, H Campbell

All-rounders: S Descartes, S Joseph, A Kelshon, N Shaba

Bowlers: R Rogers, J Thomas, I Joseph

