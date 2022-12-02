BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the Rungetters Blue Devils (BLD) squaring off against the Soca Kings (SCK) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday, December 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Soca Kings have won seven of their last ten matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Rungetters Blue Devils, on the other hand, have won five of their last ten matches.

The Rungetters Blue Devils will give it their all to win the match, but the Soca Kings have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BLD vs SCK Match Details

The 32nd match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on December 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 12.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLD vs SCK, Match 32

Date and Time: December 03, 2022, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Rungetters Blue Devils and SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers, where a total of 210 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

BLD vs SCK Form Guide

BLD - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

SCK - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

BLD vs SCK Probable Playing XI

BLD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Aamir Ali-I, Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Vikash Mohan ©, Hakeem Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Uthman Muhammad, and Joshua James.

SCK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Jason Mohammed ©, Jon Russ Jagessar, Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond, Sunil Narine, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akiel Cooper, Ahkeel Mollon, Dejourn Charles (wk), and Jarlarnie Seales.

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Charles

D Charles is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Ramdoo is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Sookdeosingh

N Sookdeosingh and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Mohammed has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Vincent

S Narine and C Vincent are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. V Mohan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J James

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J James and C Raymond. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Muhammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLD vs SCK match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sookdeosingh

N Sookdeosingh is expected to bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has smashed 204 runs in the last five matches.

J James

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make J James the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 131 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLD vs SCK, Match 32

N Sookdeosingh

J James

S Narine

J Mohammed

A Ali

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Charles

Batters: K Kallicharan , N Sookdeosingh, N Bidaisee, J Mohammed

All-rounders: C Vincent, S Narine, V Mohan

Bowlers: J James, C Raymond, J Russ

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Charles

Batters: K Kallicharan , N Sookdeosingh, J Mohammed

All-rounders: C Vincent, S Narine, V Mohan, A Ali

Bowlers: J James, V Jagessar, U Muhammad

