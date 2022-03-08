BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 25

Soca King (SCK) will face the Blue Devils (BLD) in the 25th game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Tuesday, March 8.

Both teams have performed admirably in this tournament, as they are currently ranked first and second in the points table, with Soca King on top and the Blue Devils right behind them.

The Blue Devils will look to avenge their previous defeat at the hands of Soca King, when they lost by 16 runs.

BLD vs SCK Probable Playing XIs

BLD

Stevan Katwaroo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Daniel Osouna, Rayad Emrit (c), Navin Stewart, Kerwin Sirju, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan, Iqwe Craig

SCK

Leonaardo Julien (wk), Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Sameer Ali, Ravi Rampaul, Strassark Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Shaquille Duncan

Match Details

Match: Blue Devils vs Soca King, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 08, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

Brian Lara Stadium is expected to have a good batting surface with a quick outfield and short boundaries. Anything more than 140 runs could be considered a par total.

Today's BLD vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leonardo Julien: Julien's batting has been very impressive in this tournament so far, scoring 189 runs at an average of 23.62 in eight games.

Batters

Jesse Bootan: He is a consistent performer for his team. Bootan has scored 192 runs at an average of 38.40 in eight games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine: He has scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25 while taking two wickets in six games. Narine could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Strassark Sankar: He has been in decent form with the ball so far, taking 11 wickets at an average of 8.63.

Five best players to pick in BLD vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Rayad Emrit (BLD): 345 points

Navin Stewart (BLD): 298 points

Teshawn Castro (BLD): 280 points

Ravi Rampaul (SCK): 218 points

Stevan Katwaroo (BLD): 147 points

Key stats for BLD vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Jason Mohammed – 343 runs and one wicket in eight games; batting average: 85.75.

Jyd Goolie - 191 runs in seven games; batting average: 38.20.

Ansil Bhagan – Seven wickets in seven games; bowling average: 12.42.

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction

BLD vs SCK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leonaardo Julien, Jyd Goolie, Jesse Bootan, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Strassark Sankar, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Jason Mohammed

BLD vs SCK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Leonaardo Julien, Jyd Goolie, Jesse Bootan, Teshawn Castro, Navin Stewart, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Strassark Sankar, Shaaron Lewis, Chadeon Raymond, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Strassark Sankar.

