BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 34

The Rungetters Blue Devils will be up against the Soca Kings (BLD vs SCK) in the 34th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast on Saturday, December 3. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad in Trinidad will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Rungetters Blue Devils have won five out of their 10 matches and are fourth in the points table. The Soca Kings, on the other hand, have won seven out of ten matches and are at the top of the points table.

The last time the two teams met, the Kings registered a 45-run victory over the Rungetters Blue Devils. They will want a repeat of the same, while the Blue Devils will be looking to extract revenge in this encounter.

BLD vs SCK Match Details

The 34th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on December 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, in Tarouba. The match is set to take place at 7:15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 34.

Date and Time: December 3, 2022, Saturday, 7:15 pm IST.

Venue: Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies.

BLD vs SCK Pitch Report

The track at the the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 105 runs.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 105.

Average second innings score: 90.

BLD vs SCK Form Guide (Last match)

Rungetters Blue Devils: L.

Soca Kings: W.

BLD vs SCK probable playing 11s for today’s match

BLD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Rungetters Blue Devils heading into this encounter.

BLD Probable Playing 11

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Aamir Ali-I, Kyle Ramdoo (WK), Vikash Mohan (C), Hakeem Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Uthman Muhammad, and Joshua James.

SCK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Soca Kings ahead of this key match-up.

SCK Probable Playing 11

Denesh Ramdin (WK), Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Brendon Ramdial, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Sunil Narine, Ricky Jaipaul, Kashtri Singh, Liam Vinode Mamchan.

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Dejourn Charles (Nine matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 303.23)

Dejourn Charles is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position in your fantasy team as he has consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order for his team. He has scored 94 runs at a barely believable strike rate of 303.23 in nine games.

Top Batter pick

Jason Mohammed (Seven matches, 176 runs, Strike Rate: 225.64)

Jason Mohammed has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, scoring 176 runs at a strike rate of 225.64 for the Soca Kings in seven matches. He can get you plenty of fantasy points on Saturday if he gets going.

Top All-rounder pick

Sunil Narine (Six matches, 49 runs and five wickets, Strike Rate: 196.00 and Economy Rate: 5.30)

Sunil Narine is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. The veteran West Indies off-spinner has scored 49 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 196.00, while also picking up five wickets so far in this year's Trinidad T10 Blast.

Top Bowler pick

Uthman Muhammad (Nine matches, eight wickets, Economy Rate: 11.17)

Uthman Muhammad can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. While his economy rate is on the higher side at 11.17, he has a knack for picking up wickets. Muhammad has eight wickets so far in this tournament.

BLD vs SCK match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent performances. The 2016 ICC T20 World Cup winner has scored 49 runs while picking up five wickets in six matches.

Vikash Mohan

Vikash Mohan is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 137 runs in nine matches at the Trinidad T10 Blast, while also picking up one wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BLD vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: 204 runs in nine matches.

Joshua James: 132 runs and three wickets in nine matches.

Jason Mohammed: 176 runs in seven matches.

Uthman Muhammad: Eight wickets in nine matches.

Sunil Narine: 49 runs and five wickets in six matches.

BLD vs SCK match expert tips

Nicholas Sookdeosingh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far. He could be the difference-maker for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 204 runs in nine matches at the Trinidad T10 Blast.

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Head to Head League

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dejourn Charles.

Batters: Hakeem Mitchell, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Vikash Mohan, Sion Hackett.

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua James, Uthman Muhammad.

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Grand League

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dejourn Charles.

Batters: Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh.

All-rounders: Vikash Mohan, Christopher Vincent, Sunil Narine, Aamir Ali-I.

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Vishan Jagessar, Joshua James.

