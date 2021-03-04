BLP vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 05, 2021

Black Panthers will be up against Falco in the 98th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday.

Black Panthers are having a disastrous ECS campaign so far. They are yet to register their first win of the season, losing as many as six matches they've played. This will be the second match of the day for them. They will be looking forward to winning both games and opening their account in the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Falco, meanwhile, are having a tremendous ECS campaign in Barcelona. They are leading the Group D points table, having won five of their seven matches. They come into this match as the favourites against the bottom-placed Black Panthers.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Black Panthers

Puneet Shrimali (C), Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh (WK), Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Akram Ali.

Falco

Rehman Ullah (C), Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Zeeshan Raza, Babar Khan, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Umar Shahzad (WK), Moazzam Rafique, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Sheraz.

Predicted Playing 11s

Black Panthers

Puneet Shrimali (C), Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Bikramjit Singh (WK), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali.

Falco

Rehman Ullah (C), Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Zeeshan Raza, Moazzam Rafique, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz.

Match Details

Match: Black Panthers vs Falco, Match 98.

Date: 5th March 2021; 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is a balanced one, with an average first-innings score of 107 runs.

The pacers will get movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first. Another high-scoring ECS game could be expected.

BLP vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BLP vs FAL Dream11 ECS Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Sarwar, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Ajay Rawat, Muhammad Sheraz, Khawar Javed, Amanjot Singh, Akram Ali.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-Captain: Puneet Shrimali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Yaseen, Bikramjit Singh, Adeel Sarwar, Puneet Shrimali, Rehman Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Ajay Rawat, Muhammad Sheraz, Amanjot Singh, Akram Ali.

Captain: Abid Shahzad. Vice-Captain: Amanjot Singh.